SBI Card's Contactless Payment Options Help You Spread Joy While Staying Safe

We, humans, are social animals who can't do without staying close to fellow human beings. As we enter the new normal, staying close has an entirely different meaning. While we're all trying to maintain a safe distance, to help keep everyone around us safer, that should not stop us from making a connection without being physically close to them. It could be through a simple gesture such as leaving cooked food for your neighbour who comes home late from work, or a little note to tell someone how much you appreciate them and miss them in these difficult times. Capturing this essence beautifully, is SBI Card's latest Campaign ‘Contactless Connections' which urges us to continue spreading #ContactlessKhushiyan to our dear ones.

While we look for ways to connect with our loved ones, buy thoughtful gifts for them, it is extremely important that we choose the safe way of making payments. The consumer psyche has undergone a permanent shift in the COVID-19 era, as far as payment mode is concerned. As COVID-19 pandemic continues to shake up the economies across the world, contactless payments have taken the centre stage. A large part of the population is now working, studying, and shopping from home in order to stay safe and keep the wheel of life running. The contactless payment options by SBI Card brings you closer to your wishes, whilst keeping you safe & secure, as you pay with a simple wave of your card or smartphone.

Here's everything you need to know to get started with SBI Card's contactless payments option:

Contactless SBI Credit Card

Contactless Card from SBI Card ensures seamless payment experience as tapping your SBI Credit Card on an NFC enabled POS machine is all you have to do. Making payments up to Rs. 2,000 is easy as you don't have to enter the PIN. Only transaction amount of more than Rs. 2,000 requires the authentication of Card PIN. No touching the POS machine or swiping the card is needed at all.

SBI Card Pay

Have an android Smartphone? Well, that's all you need to make payments using the SBI Card Pay. There is absolutely no need to carry your physical credit card anymore. Simply tap your android smartphone on an NFC enabled POS machine to make faster, secure, and seamless payments of up to Rs. 2,000. Any transaction above Rs. 2,000 requires the Cardholder to enter the PIN.

Scan to Pay

Why ‘Swipe and Pay' when you can ‘Scan to Pay'? SBI Card's Scan to Pay feature is a QR-based hassle-free and secure payment solution where payments can be made using a mobile phone. How? Well, all you need to do is scan the Bharat QR code using the Scan to Pay feature on your SBI Card Mobile App, authenticate your transaction with the OTP and make the payment.

It is pretty evident that the change we are all witnessing in consumer behaviour right now is here to stay. As always, the future has the promise of something better, something life changing. It's safe to say that contactless payments have become the new normal for payments. It's about time you learn the drill – Switch to contactless payments and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

#StayContactlessStayHappy and spread #ContactlessKhushiyan.