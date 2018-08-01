NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Launches a Smart Bin That Can Automatically Seal and Replace Trash Bags

, 01 August 2018
Xiaomi Launches a Smart Bin That Can Automatically Seal and Replace Trash Bags

Around 19,000 backers have contributed over CNY 3.7 million for the Xiaomi smart trash bin.

  • The smart bin has been listed on the YouPin platform
  • It has been priced at CNY 199 in China
  • Almost 19,000 backers are part of the campaign

Xiaomi has launched its new smart trash bin on its YouPin crowdfunding store in China. This smart trash bin is not robotic in nature but offers a few nifty features that help in better waste management. For starters, the lid of the bin is fitted with a proximity sensor that detects your hand from a few centimetres and opens up to help you dispose things without having to touch it. Add to that, it comes with an airtight lid that restricts odour emissions from the bin. The campaign on YouPin has raised over CNY 3.7 million (roughly Rs. 3.7 crores) with almost 19,000 supporters. The smart bin has a price tag of CNY 199 or around Rs. 2,000, and is expected to start shipping from September 11, 2018.

The Xiaomi smart trash bin also has the ability to package the garbage bag once it is full. Users can easily take out the bag without touching the bin. Also, with a storage area to fit in empty bags, the smart bin will automatically replace it with a fresh bag to empty your trash in.

Dimensions of the Xiaomi smart trash bin are 240x310x402mm and weight is 3.5kg. Power output is 12V 2.2H, and it comes in a Beige colour option.

As part of its lineup of smart home gadgets, Xiaomi last week brought the Mi Electric Toothbrush and the Mi Robot Builder to global markets, announced at the Mi A2 launch event. Furthermore, the Chinese electronics giant has also unveiled the new Mi Bunny Watch 3 smartwatch aimed at children. It has a Nano-SIM slot with 4G LTE support, and is available only in China for now.

Xiaomi Launches a Smart Bin That Can Automatically Seal and Replace Trash Bags
