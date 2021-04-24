Technology News
  • Xiaomi to Donate Rs. 3 Crore for Oxygen Cylinders, OnePlus to Help Amplify COVID 19 Emergencies

Xiaomi to Donate Rs. 3 Crore for Oxygen Cylinders, OnePlus to Help Amplify COVID-19 Emergencies

Xiaomi says it’s also partnering with donation platform GiveIndia to raise Rs. 1 crore to support frontline COVID-19 workers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 April 2021 17:50 IST
Xiaomi says it has cut down its social media promotion budget to help with COVID-19 relief efforts

Highlights
  • OnePlus has asked users to use the hashtag #COVIDEmergency
  • OnePlus will retweet leads and requests to amplify them
  • Xiaomi will donate oxygen cylinders to hospitals

India is in the throes of the pandemic once again with a record rise in COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The country's medical infrastructure has nearly collapsed, with an acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, and urgent medication plaguing more cities every day. A few tech companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi have now come forward to help ease the burden. While OnePlus has started a social media campaign to amplify the appeals of those facing COVID-19 emergencies and seeking help on Twitter, Xiaomi has pledged Rs. 3 crore for relief efforts.

Many hospitals in the country are in desperate need of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and Xiaomi has pledged to donate more than Rs. 3 crore to procure 1,000+ oxygen cylinders. The company has said that it will donate the cylinders to hospitals or state governments wherever the need is more urgent. The state governments Xiaomi plans to help include Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Xiaomi says that it is also partnering with donation platform GiveIndia to raise Rs. 1 crore to support frontline COVID-19 workers across the country. The donation page will be live on Mi.com for all fans, partners, and customers who can make their contributions. The company says that it has cut down its budget allocated for giveaways and social media promotions to help raise the money.

OnePlus has announced that it will use its social media leverage to help COVID-19 victims. In a tweet, the company announced that it will use Twitter to amplify any COVID-19 related request or lead that can be of use to patients and families looking for relief. For amplifying requests and leads, users need to tag OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) in their tweets and use #COVIDEmergency to have their messages amplified. Indians could use this to reach to a larger audience, and get help with hospital beds, oxygen, plasma, or any other related issue.

Twitter has been an important platform for users looking for help. Even some Facebook and WhatsApp groups have been actively volunteering to help people connect with each other to help procure oxygen, hospital beds, or funds.

The government now plans to open COVID-19 vaccine registrations for all aged above 18 from April 28, and here's how all eligible citizens can register.

Further reading: Xiaomi, OnePlus, COVID 19, Coronavirus, pandemic
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
