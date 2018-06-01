Xiaomi Launches Mi Wireless Mouse Youth Edition With 1200dpi Sensitivity

Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio by launching the Mi Wireless Mouse Youth Edition in China. The Bluetooth-enabled mouse is available on JD.com, and it comes in two colour variants - Black and White. The price of the Mi Wireless Mouse Youth Edition is just CNY 49 (roughly Rs. 500), making it the cheapest mouse available from the Chinese company.

The Mi Wireless Mouse Youth Edition is designed in a way that is comfortable to hold and manoeuvre, the company. The front is angled, while the back portion is raised for a good overall grip. There is a movable ring tucked in between for easy scrolling. The mouse carries a model number WXSB01MW, supports 2.4GHz high-speed Bluetooth connectivity, and it pairs with an included USB dongle.

The mouse weighs about 100 grams, and the dimensions are at 157x102x36mm. It has 1200dpi sensitivity, and uses the original phase photoelectric sensor. The Mi Wireless Mouse Youth Edition sports an ABS plastic body, and Xiaomi claims that the mouse switches can work for more than 3 million clicks.

The basic Mi Wireless Mouse, that was launched in 2017, is priced at CNY 69 (roughly Rs. 700). This variant comes with a coating that protects it from UV rays, pollution, wear and tear, and even fingerprint smudges.

Then there is also the Mi Portable Mouse, launched in 2016, and this one is priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000). This wireless mouse connects to various devices via Bluetooth (version 4.0) and wireless adapter (radio frequency 2.4GHz), and weighs only 77.5 grams (including batteries). It is compatible with the Mi TV, tablets, mobile phones, laptops, desktops and other devices. The Mi Portable Mouse offers wireless coverage of up to 10 metres, and needs AAA batteries to keep the cursor going.