Just last week, Xiaomi teased that it will be launching a slew of products marking the celebration of its fifth year anniversary in India. Now, the company has announced its new toy, the Mi Truck Builder, in the country, and is running a crowdfunding program with an introductory price set at Rs. 1,199. The new toy is expected to go on sale very soon and is targeted at young brains to help them challenge themselves, to learn and improve concentration.

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder aims to make learning fun for children. It consists of over 530 building blocks and works as a versatile 2-in-1 model for a child to play with. The '2-in-1' means a child can use the blocks and assemble them together to either make a truck or a bulldozer. Xiaomi claims that easy assembly improves concentration and develops creativity and cognition in a child. Additionally, the parts themselves are made with 0.005mm high precision injection moulding process that helps a child to seamlessly connect the blocks without any hassle. Moreover, you can rest assured as the blocks are made with safe and durable ABS and PC material.

You can head over to Xiaomi's Mi Truck Builder crowdfunding page to support the new toy. The goal is set at 1,500 units to be backed, and at the time of writing, 873 had already been funded. The higher the interest in the product, the higher the chance it will go on sale outside of crowdfunding. Additionally, the crowdfunding page also mentions that shipping of the toy will commence on July 25 with free delivery.

To recall, it was last week when Xiaomi teased the launch of a range of products that will be making their way to India, to celebrate its five years of existence in the country. If you go to Xiaomi's ‘Mi Turns 5' page, then you'll see that the Mi Beard Trimmer is already up for grabs and the Mi Truck Builder is up for crowdfunding. The other devices that were teased include a pair of neckband headphones, a Mi Rechargeable LED lamp, wireless on-ear headphones, and a fast charger.