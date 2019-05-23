Technology News
Mi Polarised Pilot Sunglasses, Mi Polarised Square Sunglasses Go on Sale on Mi.com

The price of the sunglasses start at Rs. 899

By | Updated: 23 May 2019 18:20 IST
Xiaomi has listed its sunglasses on Mi.com

Highlights
  • Xiaomi originally made the sunglasses available via crowdfunding
  • The two Mi Polarised sunglasses are now listed on Mi.com
  • The Mi Polarised Pilot Sunglasses are priced at Rs. 1,099

Xiaomi has now made its sunglasses available on Mi.com in India. The Mi Polarised Wayfarer and Mi Polarised Aviator were launched in December last year, and were made available via crowdfunding back then. Now, the company has listed them on Mi.com, and is calling them Mi Polarised Square Sunglasses and Mi Polarised Pilot Sunglasses respectively. Both the variants are touted to offer 100 percent protection against UVA, UVB, and UVC rays up to 400 nanometres to protect your eyes under bright sunlight.

The Mi Polarised Square Sunglasses are priced at Rs. 899, and they are listed on Amazon in Grey and Blue colour options. The Mi Polarised Pilot Sungalsses are priced at Rs. 1,099 and are listed on Mi.com in Blue and Green colour options.

Alongside UV400 Protection to reduce the impact of ultraviolet rays, the Xiaomi Mi Polarised Square and Polarised Pilot sunglasses both have an O6 layered lens technology that is designed to eliminate glare and polarised light. The glasses available on the sunglasses are also scratch resistant and are claimed to minimise glare alongside enhancing contrast. The Xiaomi Mi Polarised Square glasses come with a flexible TR90 frame, whereas the Mi Polarised Pilot have a 304H Metal frame.

Xiaomi recently, also made available the Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, and Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable (30cm) in India. The Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 were also originally launched in the country via the company's crowdfunding platform, before being openly available on Mi.com. The Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 have been priced at Rs. 2,999 and will be offered in Black, Grey, and Blue colour options.

