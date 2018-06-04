Xiaomi Mi Mini Scooter, Mi Home Mosquito Repellent Launched

Xiaomi has first introduced a Portable Mosquito Repeller and a the Mi Electric Scooter back in 2016. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has unveiled the second generation, home version of the mosquito repellent in China. Xiaomi has also introduced a new Mi Mini Scooter for Kids. The company has revealed some of the specifications and pricing details of the two products that have been launched under Xiaomi's Mijia platform. Notably, both the devices will be available in China starting from June 8.

Xiaomi Mijia took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to announce the launch of the two products. As per the first post, the Xiaomi Mi Home Mosquito Repellent is priced at CNY 59 (roughly Rs. 600) and the other post notes that the Mi Mini Kids Scooter will be available at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,600). As mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi Home Mosquito Repellent and Mi Mini Scooter will be sold on June 8, via Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Jingdong, Tmall, Suning, and other retail channels in China.

As the name suggests, the Mi Home Mosquito Repellent is a handy device to deal with mosquitoes. The company, while launching the Portable Mosquito Repeller had showcased how it would work when attached to power banks.

Xiaomi Mi Home Mosquito Repellent, it comes with an ABS body that is said to be safe and durable, with an anti-slip mat on the bottom. The mosquito repellent tablets are produced by Japan's Aspen Pharmaceutical that uses a volatile (500mg quinone) as the mosquito repellent in benzoquinone ester. It is said to be suitable for use in a room of 28 cubic metres. A repellent package works for 30 to 45 days based on usage. It has a 10 hours auto shut off timer mode. In terms of dimensions, the product measures 98.3x98.3x58.4mm and weighs 133 grams.

Let's get to the Xiaomi Mi Mini Scooter - it comes with a double spring gravity steering system that mobilises a child's ability to coordinate the body's centre of gravity and maintain balance. It is meant for children between 3 and 6 years. It features a C-shaped curved grip design for a more comfortable usage. In the scooter, the upper part of the handle is covered with a soft material, and the adjustable rod is made of metal. Also, an inbuilt lamp uses electromagnetic induction to generate power.

In terms of dimensions, the Mi Mini Scooter sports a big pedal design, as the pedal length is 567mm. The width is 134mm and the scooter can hold 50kg of weight. Also, it has 274 square centimetres of area with 129 TPR skid points. Also, the thickness of the front wheel is 32mm and the thickness of the rear wheel is 52mm.

Interestingly, for beginners aged between 3 and 4 years, the Mi Mini scooter offers a zigzag wheel adjustment option that offers balance and children aged 5 and 6 can use normal wheel adjustment for faster speeds and improved control. It comes with a three-level height adjustment system. The product will be available in Pink, Blue and Yellow colours options.

