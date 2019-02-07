After teasing its arrival in India just a day ago, Xiaomi has now launched the Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in the country. This marks Xiaomi's entry into the footwear category in India and the sports shoes will be available on the company's crowdfunding platform first. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Shoes are engineered with 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology that combines five different materials making them shock-absorbent, durable, and slip-resistant. Xiaomi recently also unveiled the new Mi Soundbar, fresh Mi TV models, and a Mi Micro-USB braided cable with 2.5A fast charging support in India as well.

Coming back to the Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2, the product is already available on Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform with an early bird offer starting at Rs. 2,499. They will be made available in Black, Grey, and Blue colour options, and shipping is due to start from March 15 onwards. The actual price of the Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 is at Rs. 2,999. At the time of writing, 632 units were already sold, and 12 percent of Xiaomi's goal was achieved. The crowdfunding listing will be live for ten days, and Xiaomi hopes to reach its 5,000 goal by then. You can buy the new Xiaomi shoes from here.

Mi Shoes are being offered on Xiaomi crowdfunding platform

As mentioned, the new Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 are made using the 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology that are claimed to make it shock absorbent, slip resistant, and durable. The shoes are made of five parts - synthetic rubber outsoles, vacuum press midsole, TPU midsole balancing patch, cushion patch, and a PU supporting layer. The uni-moulding tech claims to also keep the stitching on the soles intact, making it last longer.

Xiaomi says the 10-fishbone structure allows comfortable cushioning, improves balance while offering the needed arch support, and reducing the chances of accidental sprains. The company boasts that the shoes are ultra-comfortable, and sport a minimalistic design as well. Xiaomi claims that the shoes are made of a breathable mesh fabric that is washing machine friendly and is easy to clean.

Raghu Reddy, Head - Category & Online Sales, Xiaomi India said in a statement, "2019 began on a very exciting note with us having introduced two new categories already. We are delighted to introduce another new offering in our range of lifestyle products - Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 which will go live on our crowdfunding platform. We are positive that our new Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 will add immense value to our Mi Fans' lives, offering the best design and performance at an honest price. "