Xiaomi has launched the Mi Flex phone grip and stand in Inda, expanding its accessories product portfolio. Phone grips, phone stands, and pop sockets are very much a trend in the market, given that phone screens are getting larger, and one-hand usage is becoming difficult. Mi Flex phone grip and stand looks to minimise phone drops and is claimed to have a multi-purpose design with three adjustable levels for different kinds of grips. It is made of 3M strong adhesive sturdy TPU material, and comes in three colour options as well.

The Mi Flex phone grip and stand is priced in India at Rs. 149 and comes in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Red. The new product is already available to buy on Mi.com. The Mi Flex acts as a phone grip but also doubles up as a stand for hands-free viewing. When not propped up for gripping, the Mi Flex lays flat, making your smartphone only slightly thicker, enabling easy slide-in into your jeans pocket.

It has got a matte finish for a more stylish look, and has an ellipse-shaped design as well. The phone grip has three adjustable levels that offer multiple reading and viewing angles and a strong clasp over your phone. The multi-functional design lets you read, watch videos, get a perfect selfie, or even use it to carry an additional mug in your hand. It also helps in minimising falls and drops, and the 3M strong adhesive is said to help it to stay put without any worry.

The Mi Flex phone grip and stand is made of durable PC + TPU material that is said to offer a good non-slippery texture and better gripping. The dimensions of the Mi Flex phone grip and stand are 84x25x4mm, and you can buy it from the company website.