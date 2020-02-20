Xiaomi has launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India. The new offering, which is a tweaked version of the Mi Electric Toothbrush that debuted globally in 2018, is designed to provide enhanced dental care. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with a magnetic levitation sonic motor that is touted to provide 10 times more efficient teeth cleaning over traditional toothbrush. The motor produces up to 31,000 vibrations per minute. Additionally, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with a brush head that has DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial bristles, which are claimed to be 99 percent effective in bacteria inhibition.

Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush T300 price in India

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is currently available under crowdfunding through the Mi.com website with a discounted price tag of Rs. 1,299. The company assures that it will commence the shipments starting March 10. Also, post the crowdfunding campaign, the toothbrush will be available at Rs. 1,599.

Xiaomi hasn't provided any clarity on the availability of brush heads that are essential to regularly use an electric toothbrush. Also, the pricing is in line with what you'll get with a similar electric toothbrush from Colgate and Oral-B.

Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush T300 features

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with preloaded Dual-Pro Brush Modes and an EquiClean Auto Timer. While the Dual-Pro Brush Modes include the Standard Mode and Gentle Mode to let you users match their preferred style and pace, the EquiClean Auto Timer is designed to pause the toothbrush after every 30 seconds to remind users to switch sides.

To enable precise cleaning, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 has the magnetic levitation sonic motor that works along with the proprietary brush head. The toothbrush also comes with a USB Type-C port that reduces the clutter of a dock and fast charges the built-in battery using any 5V charger or power bank. There is also an LED indicator to provide battery and charging status. Moreover, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is designed to provide up to 25 days of use on a single charge.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 has an IPX7 water resistant design. The toothbrush also comes with three different colour rings to let users identify brush heads among family members. This isn't something new if you're already an electric toothbrush user.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 provides low noise of around 65 dB. Moreover, the toothbrush comes with an anti-slip bump strap design on the back.

In July 2018, Xiaomi brought the Mi Electric Toothbrush with app support and Bluetooth connectivity to global markets. The original model had a dock with a universal USB port.