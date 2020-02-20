Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 With Magnetic Levitation Sonic Motor Launched in India

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 With Magnetic Levitation Sonic Motor Launched in India

Xiaomi’s Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with an EquiClean Auto Timer to pause the toothbrush after every 30 seconds.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 February 2020 14:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 With Magnetic Levitation Sonic Motor Launched in India

Xiaomi’s Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with an IPX7 water-resistant design

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has brought Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 under crowdfunding
  • Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 has Dual-Pro Brush Modes
  • The toothbrush is claimed to provide up to 25 days of battery life

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India. The new offering, which is a tweaked version of the Mi Electric Toothbrush that debuted globally in 2018, is designed to provide enhanced dental care. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with a magnetic levitation sonic motor that is touted to provide 10 times more efficient teeth cleaning over traditional toothbrush. The motor produces up to 31,000 vibrations per minute. Additionally, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with a brush head that has DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial bristles, which are claimed to be 99 percent effective in bacteria inhibition.

Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush T300 price in India

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is currently available under crowdfunding through the Mi.com website with a discounted price tag of Rs. 1,299. The company assures that it will commence the shipments starting March 10. Also, post the crowdfunding campaign, the toothbrush will be available at Rs. 1,599.

Xiaomi hasn't provided any clarity on the availability of brush heads that are essential to regularly use an electric toothbrush. Also, the pricing is in line with what you'll get with a similar electric toothbrush from Colgate and Oral-B.

Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush T300 features

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with preloaded Dual-Pro Brush Modes and an EquiClean Auto Timer. While the Dual-Pro Brush Modes include the Standard Mode and Gentle Mode to let you users match their preferred style and pace, the EquiClean Auto Timer is designed to pause the toothbrush after every 30 seconds to remind users to switch sides.

To enable precise cleaning, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 has the magnetic levitation sonic motor that works along with the proprietary brush head. The toothbrush also comes with a USB Type-C port that reduces the clutter of a dock and fast charges the built-in battery using any 5V charger or power bank. There is also an LED indicator to provide battery and charging status. Moreover, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is designed to provide up to 25 days of use on a single charge.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 has an IPX7 water resistant design. The toothbrush also comes with three different colour rings to let users identify brush heads among family members. This isn't something new if you're already an electric toothbrush user.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 provides low noise of around 65 dB. Moreover, the toothbrush comes with an anti-slip bump strap design on the back.

In July 2018, Xiaomi brought the Mi Electric Toothbrush with app support and Bluetooth connectivity to global markets. The original model had a dock with a universal USB port.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, Mi Electric Toothbrush, Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush, Xiaomi India, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Lawrence Tesler, Inventor of 'Cut, Copy, and Paste', Dies at 74
Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 With Magnetic Levitation Sonic Motor Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  2. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  3. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  7. Scientists Announce 'Breakthrough' Atomic Map of Coronavirus
  8. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Teaser Highlights Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 5 to Feature Wireless Reverse Charging Feature, Android 11 Developer Preview Code Suggests
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 With Magnetic Levitation Sonic Motor Launched in India
  4. Lawrence Tesler, Inventor of 'Cut, Copy, and Paste', Dies at 74
  5. Microsoft Office App Now Available for iOS, Combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
  6. Twitter Introduces 'Continue Thread' Option to Make Connecting Tweets Easier
  7. MGM Hack Exposes Personal Data of Over 10 Million Hotel Guests: Report
  8. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  9. EU Proposes Rules for Artificial Intelligence to Limit Risks
  10. Hotstar Kids Mode Debuts, Filters Age-Appropriate Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.