Xiaomi Launches 20,000mAh ZMI Aura 27W Power Bank, Featuring 2-Way Fast Charging

, 05 December 2018
Xiaomi Launches 20,000mAh ZMI Aura 27W Power Bank, Featuring 2-Way Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Tmall

Xiaomi 20,000mAh ZMI Aura power bank will be available in China

Highlights

  • Xiaomi sub-brand ZMI has launched a new power bank in China
  • The ZMI Aura power bank supports 20,000mAh charging capacity
  • It features two-way fast charging, and is priced at CNY 199

Expanding its portfolio, Xiaomi-backed brand ZMI has now launched a new 20,000mAh ZMI Aura 27W power bank in China. The power bank comes with fast charging and two-way charging capabilities, and has been launched only in Black for now. The new power bank features a charging supply of 27W instead of the 18W seen on previous devices. The ZMI Aura power bank integrates a lithium polymer batter with 20,000mAh capacity, and the shell is made of PC + ABS plastic touted to be environment friendly.

The Xiaomi 20,000mAh ZMI Aura 27W power bank is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,000), and is made available only in Black colour option. The power bank is set to go on sale in China from today i.e., December 5 at 10am China Time. The power bank will be sold on the company's official store, and Chinese online stores as well. The listing was first reported by Gizmochina.

Coming to the design, the Xiaomi 20,000mAh ZMI Aura 27W power bank has textured edges for better grip, and has an LED power indicator that blends well with the design. As for ports, the rectangular shaped power bank sports one Micro USB port, one USB Type-C port, and two USB-A ports for charging purposes. The dimensions of the device are at 149x70x25mm.

Two-way fast charging means that the power bank can not only fast charge a device, but it can also get fast charged, upon depletion of its own battery. The universal power bank is said to support all Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi devices, and it can be purchased from here.

Xiaomi, ZMI, Xiaomi ZMI Aura Power BAnk
Xiaomi Launches 20,000mAh ZMI Aura 27W Power Bank, Featuring 2-Way Fast Charging
