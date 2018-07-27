NDTV Gadgets360.com
  10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro Receive Price Cuts in India

10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro Receive Price Cuts in India

27 July 2018
10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i price in India now at Rs. 799

Highlights

  • All the three power banks are available on Mi.com
  • 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i India price has been cut to Rs. 799
  • 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i India price has been cut to Rs. 1,499

The Mi Power Bank 2i was launched in November last year in 10000mAh and 20000mAh capacities, and these power banks received a Rs. 100 price hike in April this year due to "the change in tax structure". Now, after the GST rate cut, the Chinese company has revised the prices once again to introduce the old prices. Furthermore, the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro, launched in October two years ago, has also received a Rs. 200 permanent price cut as well.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro was being sold for Rs. 1,499, but it will now retail at Rs. 1,299 moving forward. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i price in India has been cut by Rs. 100, and it now retails for Rs. 799. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i price in India has been cut by Rs. 100 as well, and it now retails for Rs. 1,499. All the power banks are already available at reduced prices on Mi.com and Amazon India as well.

As we mentioned, the prices of the Mi Power Banks have been revised to reflect the GST tax rate reduction from 28 percent to 18 percent on Lithium-ion batteries used in power banks. This change in rate came into effect from today, and Xiaomi did not waste time to reduce the prices immediately. This fast reduction of prices is a welcome change from Xiaomi, and it shows its commitment towards the Indian market and its large fan base.

Other products that have been brought into the 18 percent slab include refrigerators, small televisions of up to 25 inches , vacuum cleaners, domestic electrical appliances such as food grinders and mixers, storage water heaters, immersion heaters, hair dryers, hand dryers, electric smoothing iron, and more.

The 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i are also a part of the Make in India initiative, and come with two USB outputs, Lithium Polymer (Li-Po) batteries, and Texas Instruments-powered smart control chips. The 10000mAh power bank has a metallic double anodised design, thickness of 14.2mm, and weighs about 245 grams. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i has a polycarbonate case, and weighs 358 grams.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro was launched in October 2016, and it supports USB Type-C charging and claims to fully charge an Android phone with 3000mAh battery up to 2.5 times.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Power Bank 2i, Mi Power Bank Pro
