Xiaomi has reportedly patented a new face mask in China, and according to the description, it offers better fit and protection from viruses. Xiaomi introduced its first anti air pollution mask in 2016, and this new patent suggests that a new mask with upgraded features may be in the works. The patent was filed by Xiaomi in 2019, but it only got granted this month. To be exact, the patent was filed by Xiaomi on May 22 last year, and it was approved on March 17, 2020.

GizmoChina spotted this patent, and the description suggests that Xiaomi's new face mask offers three dimensional support skeleton to fit better around the face. The mask has an ergonomic design that sits on the user's face better and allows less air to peep through. The skeleton is made from plastic that can be adjusted easily to sit comfortably on the face. It also offers better air restriction, which again means polluted air will not enter through gaps and it lowers chances of catching an infection. This mask looks to strengthen protection against viruses and air pollution.

There is no word on when Xiaomi plans to launch this mask, and a patent filing is no indication of a launch in the future. Xiaomi may or may not launch this product altogether, and it remains to be seen what Xiaomi does with this patent. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for masks has increased many-fold. While COVID-19 is not an air-borne disease, it can spread through close contact with infected people and therefore masks are worn as precaution. Cases of COVID-19 in India have started to rise, and the country recently went into a lockdown for 21 days.