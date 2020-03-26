Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report

Xiaomi’s new face mask offers three dimensional support skeleton to fit better around the face.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 March 2020 17:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report

Xiaomi face mask patent was reportedly granted on March 17

Highlights
  • The patent was approved in China after a year of filing
  • Xiaomi filed the patent for face mask on May 22, 2019
  • The face mask has a plastic skeleton for better fit

Xiaomi has reportedly patented a new face mask in China, and according to the description, it offers better fit and protection from viruses. Xiaomi introduced its first anti air pollution mask in 2016, and this new patent suggests that a new mask with upgraded features may be in the works. The patent was filed by Xiaomi in 2019, but it only got granted this month. To be exact, the patent was filed by Xiaomi on May 22 last year, and it was approved on March 17, 2020.

GizmoChina spotted this patent, and the description suggests that Xiaomi's new face mask offers three dimensional support skeleton to fit better around the face. The mask has an ergonomic design that sits on the user's face better and allows less air to peep through. The skeleton is made from plastic that can be adjusted easily to sit comfortably on the face. It also offers better air restriction, which again means polluted air will not enter through gaps and it lowers chances of catching an infection. This mask looks to strengthen protection against viruses and air pollution.

There is no word on when Xiaomi plans to launch this mask, and a patent filing is no indication of a launch in the future. Xiaomi may or may not launch this product altogether, and it remains to be seen what Xiaomi does with this patent. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for masks has increased many-fold. While COVID-19 is not an air-borne disease, it can spread through close contact with infected people and therefore masks are worn as precaution. Cases of COVID-19 in India have started to rise, and the country recently went into a lockdown for 21 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Face Mask, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  2. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Two 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped
  4. Google Play Movies May Offer Free, Ad-Based Movies and TV Shows Soon
  5. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  6. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  7. Redmi K30 Pro May Launch as Poco F2 in India, MIUI 11 Code Suggests
  8. Zomato, Swiggy Struggle to Serve Customers Amid Lockdown
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE With 8.4-Inch Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report
  2. Facebook, Google May Lose Over $44 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2020 Thanks to Coronavirus: Report
  3. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  4. Mi TV Shipments Cross 4 Million Units in India in Just Over 2 Years, Xiaomi Announces
  5. Redmi K30 Pro May Launch as Poco F2 in India, MIUI 11 Code Suggests
  6. How You Can Help Fight COVID-19 With This Global Open Source Tool
  7. COVID-Net AI Tool Can Help in Identifying COVID-19 in Chest X-Rays
  8. First Laptops with Intel Comet Lake-H Processors, Nvidia GeForce Super Mobile GPUs Reportedly Launching on April 2
  9. Twitter Blocks Account Telling Youth to Hold 'Coronavirus Parties'
  10. Global Smartphone Sales Fell 14 Percent in February as Coronavirus Spread: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.