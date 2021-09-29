Technology News
  Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 With USB Type C Port Launched, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Open Sale Announced

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 With USB Type-C Port Launched, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Open Sale Announced

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is priced at Rs. 1,999, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic at Rs. 3,599.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 September 2021 14:45 IST
Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 With USB Type-C Port Launched, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Open Sale Announced

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 sports an LED battery display that shows the battery level

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 gets 40 length settings with 0.5mm precision
  • It features IPX7 rating for water resistance
  • Mi Power Bank Hypersonic packs 20,000mAh capacity

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 was launched in India on Wednesday, September 29. The new beard trimmer from Xiaomi comes with an IPX7 rating for water resistance, LED battery display, 40 length settings with 0.5mm precision, among other features. The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic launched earlier through a crowdfunding campaign will now be available in an open sale. It gets 20,000mAh capacity with the ability to provide up to 50W fast charging and can charge laptops at 45W with USB Power Delivery 3.0. Both products will be available for purchase next week.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic price in India, availability

The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 has been priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,799 in the upcoming festive season. The Beard Trimmer 2 will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, Amazon, and offline stores from October 3 at 12pm. It will be available in a sole Matte Black colour option.

The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic was first launched through a crowdfunding campaign in July. It will now be available through open sale from October 3 at 12pm IST (noon) priced at Rs. 3,599. It will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores and offered in a single Matte Black colour option.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 features

The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 features stainless steel, self-sharpening blades that offer 0.5mm precision. It comes with 40 length settings and rotates at 6,000 blade movements per minute. The trimmer sports an LED battery display that shows the battery level. Users can fully charge the Beard Trimmer 2 in 120 minutes using its USB Type-C port. A full charge gives it 90-minutes of cordless runtime and a 12-minute charge gives it a 5-minute cordless runtime, as per the company. Users can also use the Beard Trimmer 2 with a cord.

Xiaomi has also added a travel lock that is said to keep the trimmer and battery safe while travelling. It also comes with a travel bag, a cleaning brush, a USB Type-C cable, and two combs — a 0.5mm to 10mm comb and a 10.5mm to 20mm comb — in the box. It can also be washed as it comes with an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

Mi Power Bank Hypersonic specifications

The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic has a lithium-ion polymer battery with a 20,000mAh capacity. It can deliver up to 50W charging speed through its USB Type-C port. It also gets two USB Type-A ports that have an output of 15W each in dual connection mode. Individually, they can deliver up to 22.5W charging speeds. It also supports USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 through the USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi's latest power bank features a low-power charging mode that can be activated by double-tapping the power button, which allows for safe charging of low-power devices. Mi Power Bank Hypersonic is claimed to be fully charged in 3 hours and 50 minutes using its 45W fast charging support. It measures 157.3x73.5x27.5mm.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 With USB Type-C Port Launched, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Open Sale Announced
