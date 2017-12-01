Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

World AIDS Day: Apple Says It Has Raised Over $160 Million via Sales of (RED) Products

 
01 December 2017
World AIDS Day: Apple Says It Has Raised Over $160 Million via Sales of (RED) Products

On Thursday, the eve of World AIDS Day, Apple announced that through its participation in the (RED) initiative, the company had till date raised over $160 million (approximately Rs. 1,032 crores) for the Global Fund, an international organisation that raises funds to prevent and treat HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Apple said that over $30 million (approximately Rs. 194 crores) of that amount had been raised from the sale of (RED) branded company products in the last 12 months alone.

"Apple celebrates a record year of giving with over $30 million raised for the Global Fund, equating to 144 million days of ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their unborn babies," Apple said in a press statement.

The (RED) initiative - founded in founded in 2006 by Bobby Shriver and U2's Bono - looks to engage private sector companies like Apple and Nike, and part of the proceeds from the sales of the (RED)-branded products goes towards the Global Fund. (RED) recently announced it had raised over $500 million (approximately Rs. 3,225 crores) for the Global Fund since the organisation's inception.

Apple added that for World AIDS Day 2017, more than 400 company stores will feature a red Apple logo for the week, and for every Apple Pay transaction made at a retail location, online or in-app, the company will make a $1 donation (approximately Rs. 65) to the Global Fund.

App Store visitors around the world will see a Today tab takeover featuring stories dedicated to the cause including a behind-the-scenes look at how developers are supporting (RED). Apple added that gaming developer King is also rolling out limited-edition bundles across its popular titles - Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga - with all proceeds from those in-app purchases going to the Global Fund.

