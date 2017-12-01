On Thursday, the eve of World AIDS Day, Apple announced that through its participation in the (RED) initiative, the company had till date raised over $160 million (approximately Rs. 1,032 crores) for the Global Fund, an international organisation that raises funds to prevent and treat HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Apple said that over $30 million (approximately Rs. 194 crores) of that amount had been raised from the sale of (RED) branded company products in the last 12 months alone.

"Apple celebrates a record year of giving with over $30 million raised for the Global Fund, equating to 144 million days of ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their unborn babies," Apple said in a press statement.

The (RED) initiative - founded in founded in 2006 by Bobby Shriver and U2's Bono - looks to engage private sector companies like Apple and Nike, and part of the proceeds from the sales of the (RED)-branded products goes towards the Global Fund. (RED) recently announced it had raised over $500 million (approximately Rs. 3,225 crores) for the Global Fund since the organisation's inception.

Apple added that for World AIDS Day 2017, more than 400 company stores will feature a red Apple logo for the week, and for every Apple Pay transaction made at a retail location, online or in-app, the company will make a $1 donation (approximately Rs. 65) to the Global Fund.

App Store visitors around the world will see a Today tab takeover featuring stories dedicated to the cause including a behind-the-scenes look at how developers are supporting (RED). Apple added that gaming developer King is also rolling out limited-edition bundles across its popular titles - Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga - with all proceeds from those in-app purchases going to the Global Fund.