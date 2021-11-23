Technology News
loading

Walmart Partners With DroneUp to Start Drone Deliveries in Arkansas

DroneUp will deliver packages within a one-mile radius of the Walmart store.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 November 2021 11:44 IST
Walmart Partners With DroneUp to Start Drone Deliveries in Arkansas

Drone deliveries are slowly gaining traction in the US

Highlights
  • DroneUp is a Virginia-based company
  • Walmart customers can get small items delivered by drones
  • For now, deliveries are done within a one-mile radius of the store

Walmart has been taking steps to expand its drone delivery options. The department store chain has decided to expand this facility for customers living in Farmington, Arkansas, US. Customers within a one-mile radius of the Walmart store can order small items such as tuna caps, baby supplies, and paper utensils. Walmart has partnered with DroneUp, a Virginia-based company, for drone-based deliveries. In the next few months, the company will also provide drone stations in Rogers and Bentonville in Arkansas.

A week ago, Walmart partnered with Zipline to become the first commercial US drone delivery service within a 50-mile radius of Pea Ridge, Arkansas. The delivery drone would drop packages with a parachute from a Zipline plane to a select group of recipients.

Unlike Zipline, DroneUp's services will deliver only within a mile of a Walmart store. A report by The Verge suggests that Walmart took only baby steps with this move as the three stores where DroneUp will operate are already within Zipline's service region. The packages will be dropped using a cable. 

Walmart has tried to include many items in drone delivery services. Apart from essential food items and baby food, Walmart will also deliver paper cups and plates, crayons, trash bags, mixed fruit cups, vitamins, baby diapers, and boxes of buttermilk pancake mix via drone, the report added.

There are weight restrictions when ordering items via drone delivery service for a delivery fee of $10 (roughly Rs. 745). The website allows customers to check out with goods weighing only 4 pounds (around 1.8kg) in total. The heaviest item on the website was a 3.87-pound box of Similac baby formula. Despite the weight restriction, Walmart's website does not enable a customer to sort items by weight. 

Earlier, Walmart, along with DroneUp, tested some drone deliveries. The drill was conducted within a mile radius in North Las Vegas and Cheektowaga, New York.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walmart, Drones, DroneUp, Walmart Drone Delivery, Drone Delivery
Zoom Posts Slow Q3 Revenue Growth Due to Ease in Demand for Video-Conferencing Tools
GoDaddy Security Breach Exposes 1.2 million WordPress Users' Data

Related Stories

Walmart Partners With DroneUp to Start Drone Deliveries in Arkansas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  4. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  5. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Be First in the Series With a 6nm MediaTek SoC
  8. NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Mission Next Week: How to Watch
  9. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: A Slim and Light Fitness Tracker
  10. Priyanka Chopra Shows Up in The Matrix Resurrections Character Posters
#Latest Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Team Warns Investors of Ongoing Scam on Telegram, Posts Warning Video
  2. Walmart Partners With DroneUp to Start Drone Deliveries in Arkansas
  3. Bitcoin Continues to Slip to Values Below $57,000 as Market Focus Shifts to Altcoins
  4. Samsung to Pick Taylor, Texas, for Its $17-Billion Chip Plant: Report
  5. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From December 13: All Details
  6. Infinix Inbook X1 Laptop Set to Launch in India with Lightweight Build, 55Whr Battery
  7. Tesla Details $1-Billion Costs for New Texas Factory, Targets Year-End Completion
  8. Motorola Moto G31 India Launch Tipped for November-End, Price Leaked
  9. Amazon Buyout of MGM Should Be Blocked, US Unions Demand
  10. PUBG: New State Getting Anti-Cheating Update on Android, With Extra Medals for Players
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com