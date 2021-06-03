Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • US Sets and Suspends 25 Percent Tariffs on India, 5 Other Countries Over Digital Taxes

US Sets and Suspends 25 Percent Tariffs on India, 5 Other Countries Over Digital Taxes

The potential tariffs aim to equal the amount of digital taxes that would be collected from US firms.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2021 12:20 IST
US Sets and Suspends 25 Percent Tariffs on India, 5 Other Countries Over Digital Taxes

The potential tariffs aim to equal the amount of digital taxes that would be collected from US firms

Highlights
  • USTR published lists of imports from the six countries
  • USTR said it would impose 25 percent tariffs
  • The move underscores the US threat of retaliation

The United States on Wednesday announced 25 percent tariffs on over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,625.51 crores) worth of imports from six countries over their digital services taxes, but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue.

The US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said it had approved the threatened tariffs on goods from Britain, Italy, Spain, Turkey, India, and Austria after a "Section 301" investigation concluded that their digital taxes discriminated against US companies.

USTR published lists of imports from the six countries that would face tariffs if international tax negotiations fail to reach a solution that prohibits countries from imposing unilateral digital services taxes.

USTR said it would impose 25 percent tariffs on about $887 million (roughly Rs. 6,480 crores) worth of goods from Britain, including clothing, overcoats, footwear, and cosmetics, and on about $386 million (roughly Rs. 2,820 crores) worth of goods from Italy, including clothing, handbags and optical lenses. USTR said it would impose tariffs on goods worth $323 million (roughly Rs. 2,360 crores) from Spain, $310 million (roughly Rs. 2,260 crores) from Turkey, $118 million (roughly Rs. 860 crores) from India and $65 million (roughly Rs. 475 crores) from Austria.

The potential tariffs, based on 2019 import data, aim to equal the amount of digital taxes that would be collected from US firms, a USTR official said.

The move underscores the US threat of retaliation as finance leaders from G7 countries prepare to meet in London on Friday and Saturday to discuss the state of tax negotiations, including taxation of large technology companies and a US proposal for a global minimum corporate tax.

US tariffs threatened against France over its digital tax were suspended in January to allow time for negotiations.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she was focused on "finding a multilateral solution" to digital taxes and other international tax issues and was committed to reaching a consensus through the OECD and G20 negotiations.

"Today's actions provide time for those negotiations to continue to make progress while maintaining the option of imposing tariffs under Section 301 if warranted in the future," Tai added.

Tai faced a Wednesday deadline to announce the tariff action, or the statutory authority under the Section 301 probes would have lapsed, one year after they were opened by the Trump administration.

A British government spokesperson said the UK tax was aimed at ensuring tech firms pay their fair share of tax and was temporary.

"Our digital services tax is reasonable, proportionate and non-discriminatory," the spokesperson said. "It's also temporary and we're working positively with international partners to find a global solution to this problem. We will remove the DST when that is implemented."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digital tax
Warner Bros. Sends Angelina Jolie Movie Direct to Video-on-Demand in New India Strategy

Related Stories

US Sets and Suspends 25 Percent Tariffs on India, 5 Other Countries Over Digital Taxes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Musk Tweets Again About Dogecoin. Its Price Spike By 15 Percent
  6. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  7. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  8. NASA Shares Stunning Photo of Hurricane Dorian: See It Here
  9. Realme GT 5G Price and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Mozilla Firefox Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Streamlined Navigation
#Latest Stories
  1. US President Joe Biden Forced by Cyberattacks Into More Aggressive Stance on Russia
  2. Amazon Starts Testing Front-Line UK Staff for Coronavirus Variants
  3. Norton Crypto Lets You Mine Ether Within Norton 360 Antivirus Programme, Brings Cloud-Based Wallet System
  4. US Sets and Suspends 25 Percent Tariffs on India, 5 Other Countries Over Digital Taxes
  5. Warner Bros. Sends Angelina Jolie Movie Direct to Video-on-Demand in New India Strategy
  6. Tecno Pova 2 With Helio 85 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple EU Antitrust Case on Distorting Music Streaming Market Gets Support From European Consumer Group
  8. JBS Meat Plants Reopen After Ransomware Attack as White House Blames Russia-Linked Group Over Hack
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G Laptops With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs Launched
  10. Donald Trump Pulls Own Blog From Internet, Will Not Return Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com