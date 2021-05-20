A new video of a UFO sighting allegedly captured by the US Navy in 2019 has been shared by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Twitter days before intelligence agencies are due to submit a report to the US Congress on the subject. The US has a "massive intelligence failure on its hands” when it comes to unidentified flying objects (UFOs), Christopher Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for intelligence, said in response to multiple videos of UFOs that have leaked or declassified over the years.

Corbell said in a tweet that the US Navy photographed and filmed the “spherical” shaped UFO in 2019. It shows an unidentified object moving at a high speed shortly before disappearing.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

The report on UFOs being prepared by intelligence agencies has sparked renewed interest in how the US government has, so far, handled sightings of mysterious flying objects. It is set to brief Senators on what the Pentagon knows about UFOs.

While talking to CNBC, Mellon said that as far as UFOs are concerned, the US has “a massive intelligence failure on its hands”.

“It's extremely disturbing to think that, after spending hundreds of billions of dollars for so many years, and believing our airspace to be secure, in fact, we've had vehicles operating restricted military airspace with impunity on a recurring and sustained basis for many years.”

Mellon, however, said that it was unlikely that the classified information will be shared with the public. He added that a lot of the systems to detect UFOs have multiple uses, including preventing nuclear warfare. Therefore, revealing details could compromise the country's defence. He added that the report will be produced at an unclassified level and should give people a sense of whether there is any national security threat and how serious it is.

A debate has been going on over how serious or how believable the UFO sightings were after leaked videos and photos of US Navy appeared to show mysterious flying objects in the US airspace. Last month, the US Defense Department confirmed the images and videos from 2019 were legitimate images of unexplained objects, or what it calls Unidentified Aeriel Phenomena (UAP).

Earlier this month, the Department of Defence announced it was starting a probe into the Pentagon's handling of unexplained sightings in the American airspace.

In August last year, the Pentagon had created a task force to study the numerous UFO sightings reported by US defence personnel.