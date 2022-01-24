Technology News
UAE Bans Flying of Recreational Drones After Fatal Attack

A rare drone and missile strike on the capital of Abu Dhabi blew up several fuel tankers and killed three people last week.

By Associated Press | Updated: 24 January 2022 11:17 IST
Drone hobbyists and operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal liabilities” if caught flying

Highlights
  • The UAE said the Houthis targeted the country with bomb-laden drones
  • Saudi-led coalition has escalated attacks
  • Government regulations in the UAE already restrict flying drones

The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country.

As of Saturday, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal liabilities” if caught flying the objects, the Interior Ministry said, adding it may grant exemptions to businesses seeking to film.

The Houthis, who hold Yemen's capital and have fought a bloody, yearslong war with a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, claimed the assault. While the UAE has largely withdrawn troops from the stalemated conflict, the country continues to be a major player and support local militias on the ground.

The UAE said the Houthis targeted the country with bomb-laden drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, adding the country had intercepted some of the projectiles. In response to the strike, the Saudi-led coalition has escalated attacks on the rebel-held parts of Yemen in the last week.

Government regulations in the UAE already restrict flying drones in residential areas as well as near, around and over airports. Drone users typically must obtain a certificate from the civil aviation authorities.

