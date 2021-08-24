Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • The Simpsons' Iconic TV Now Exists as a Miniature 3D Printed Replica: Watch It in Action

The Simpsons' Iconic TV Now Exists as a Miniature 3D-Printed Replica: Watch It in Action

The miniature TV shows episode of The Simpsons in a random order.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 August 2021 14:00 IST
The Simpsons' Iconic TV Now Exists as a Miniature 3D-Printed Replica: Watch It in Action

Photo Credit: Disney/ Fox

The Simpsons is one of the longest running animated sitcoms of all time

Highlights
  • The miniature TV shows episodes from the first 11 seasons of The Simpsons
  • Internet is not needed for the episodes to run
  • The TV has mini buttons, just as seen on The Simpsons

The Simpsons, one the most iconic long-running animated TV series of all time, is known for its hilarious intro couch gags, that would always end in Homer and his family gather together in front of a purple-coloured TV. Now, someone has actually designed and created a palm-size replica of the TV using a 3D printer — and it actually works. The creator shared a video of the fun creation on Reddit where the nifty TV is seen showing clips from the series itself.

The TV has two purple-coloured working dials at the front, just like the one from The Simpsons. One of the dials turns on the device while the other is used to control the volume. It has a antenna on the top (just for show) and a cable connected from behind for power.

The user, u/buba447, said on Reddit that the TV plays the first 11 seasons of the show at random without the need of an Internet connection.

According to the user, inside the TV casing there's a tiny Raspberry Pi Zero development board running Jessie Lite operating system, connected to a 640x480 pixels display. It has a 32GB memory card and the TV is powered via a USB port on the back. “When one episode ends the next is randomly selected. The top button is wired up to GPIO (circuit board) and turns the screen on and off while also muting the volume. The bottom is a POT (dial) that is connected to the speaker inside,” the user said.

The post has gone viral with more than 113,000 votes, including 94 percent upvotes, within a day. It has also fuelled immense curiosity and discussion from other Reddit users.

One user asked how did the creator get the episodes to play at random.

Another was curious if this could be attached to a solar panel to make it completely self-sufficient.

Given the excitement the post has generated, the creator has promised a detailed guide on how the TV was made. In an “edit” to the original post, the user said, “Wow this blew up way more than I would've ever imagined.”

In India, all the seasons of The Simpsons are available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Simpsons, 3D Printing, Reddit, The Simpsons TV
Apple, Google’s In-App Purchase Commission Dominance Likely to Be Curbed by South Korea
Samsung to Invest KRW 240 Trillion Over Next Three Years; Expand Into AI, Robotics, More Industries

Related Stories

The Simpsons' Iconic TV Now Exists as a Miniature 3D-Printed Replica: Watch It in Action
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
  2. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  3. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Vivo Y33s With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India
  7. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  8. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Upgraded With Intel Core i7-11370H, More
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot on WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Adds 5.47 Million Subscribers in June, Vi Loses 4.28 Million: TRAI
  2. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26 at 12pm
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Users Facing Low-Storage Issues Due to Preloaded App
  4. Google Play Store Removes 8 Fake Cryptocurrency Mining Apps for Tricking Users: Trend Micro
  5. Instagram Reportedly Replacing Swipe Up Gesture to Access Links in Stories With Stickers by August 30
  6. The Simpsons' Iconic TV Now Exists as a Miniature 3D-Printed Replica: Watch It in Action
  7. Fitbit Charge 5 Promo Video Leak Shows New Daily ‘Readiness’ Score Feature, Price Tipped
  8. Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge Neckband-Style Earphones with 24-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Cowboy Bebop Netflix Release Date Set for November 19, Eight First Look Photos Unveiled
  10. Samsung to Invest KRW 240 Trillion Over Next Three Years; Expand Into AI, Robotics, More Industries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com