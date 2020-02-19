Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that the company is planning to offer the Solar Roof internationally "later this year". Back in October, Musk unveiled the third version of Tesla's Solar Roof product and according to Musk, this third iteration of the electricity-generating house-topper will be cheaper, easier, and faster to install than its predecessors. The company said that it has increased power density in the third version of the Solar Roof tiles, reduced the parts used in the tiles by half and brought down costs substantially compared to the second generation tiles, Engadget reported.

"Tesla is ramping up Solar Roof installation across the USA! Training will be provided, so no prior experience needed," Musk tweeted recently. "Looking forward to international expansion later this year," he added.

The estimated cost of a 2,000-square-foot solar roof is $33,950 (Rs. 24 lakhs) and comes with a 25-year warranty.

Telsa is doing the installation themselves, and aims to complete the whole job in just eight hours.

Additionally, Musk said the Solar Roof is cheaper than a new roof and a separate roof-mounted solar system.

Additionally, Musk also encouraged all interested to apply for a job in Tesla's Solar Roof team, according to Mashable.

The company is hiring roofers and installers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.