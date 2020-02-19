Technology News
loading

Tesla Solar Roof Is Going Global Later This Year: Elon Musk

The estimated cost of a 2,000-square-foot Tesla Solar Roof is $33,950 and comes with a 25-year warranty.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 19 February 2020 11:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Solar Roof Is Going Global Later This Year: Elon Musk

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Elon Musk

The estimated cost of a 2,000-square-foot Tesla Solar Roof is $33,950

Highlights
  • Tesla will offer Solar Roof internationally "later this year"
  • Musk unveiled the third version of Solar Roof in October
  • Teslas has increased power density in the third version of roof tiles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that the company is planning to offer the Solar Roof internationally "later this year". Back in October, Musk unveiled the third version of Tesla's Solar Roof product and according to Musk, this third iteration of the electricity-generating house-topper will be cheaper, easier, and faster to install than its predecessors. The company said that it has increased power density in the third version of the Solar Roof tiles, reduced the parts used in the tiles by half and brought down costs substantially compared to the second generation tiles, Engadget reported.

"Tesla is ramping up Solar Roof installation across the USA! Training will be provided, so no prior experience needed," Musk tweeted recently. "Looking forward to international expansion later this year," he added.

The estimated cost of a 2,000-square-foot solar roof is $33,950 (Rs. 24 lakhs) and comes with a 25-year warranty.

Telsa is doing the installation themselves, and aims to complete the whole job in just eight hours.

Additionally, Musk said the Solar Roof is cheaper than a new roof and a separate roof-mounted solar system.

Additionally, Musk also encouraged all interested to apply for a job in Tesla's Solar Roof team, according to Mashable.

The company is hiring roofers and installers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Solar Roof
Sony Xperia 9 Surfaces in a Leaked Screenshot, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Teaser Gives Clearer Look at Quad Rear Cameras, Promotional Images Leaked

Related Stories

Tesla Solar Roof Is Going Global Later This Year: Elon Musk
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
  6. New Google Pixel Buds Briefly Listed for Sale at Third-Party Store
  7. Apple Could Launch Its AirTags Trackers in 2020
  8. Fitbit Versa 2 Review
  9. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Guilty, Starring Kiara Advani
  10. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World 3 Casts Altered Carbon’s Dichen Lachman: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Teaser Gives Clearer Look at Quad Rear Cameras, Promotional Images Leaked
  3. Tesla Solar Roof Is Going Global Later This Year: Elon Musk
  4. Sony Xperia 9 Surfaces in a Leaked Screenshot, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  5. Apple to Produce Tens of Millions of Ultra-Wideband Tags in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India on February 25: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far
  7. Oppo Watch to Feature 'Game Changing' Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection, Company Teases
  8. Netflix Guilty Trailer Sets March 6 Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Said to Have Won X60 5G Modem Chip Contract From Qualcomm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.