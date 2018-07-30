NDTV Gadgets360.com

15-year-old Indian-American boy graduates as engineer, starts PhD in US

, 30 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
15-year-old Indian-American boy graduates as engineer, starts PhD in US

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Tanishq Abraham

A 15-year-old Indian-American child prodigy has reached a milestone in his academic journey and is all set to start his doctorate after completing his graduation in biomedical engineering, according to a media report. Tanishq Abraham graduated from the University of California, Davis with the highest honours of summa cum laude.

"Of course I feel very happy, very excited, and I'm very proud of my accomplishments," Tanishq was quoted as saying by the FOX40.

"He's got a lot of passion and we have to keep up with him, pretty much," said his parents, Taji and Bijou Abraham, hailing from Kerala.

Tanishq has also designed a device that could measure the heart rate of burn patients without touching them. At age 7, he had published an essay about astronomy on the NASA Lunar Science website, and has also given a TEDx talk. As for the future, it's back into the lab at Davis for a PhD and eventually medical school.

Tanishq has big dreams of finding solutions to problems, the report said. "Yeah, of course, what everybody likes to say and what I am also interested in is, of course, cancer and developing new treatments for cancer, more effective treatments for cancer," he said.

Tanishq has already been accepted into the University of California, Davis graduate programme where he plans to get his MD in the next four to five years.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tanishq Abraham
Beijing Said to Shut Down 1,000 Manufacturing Firms By 2020
Vivo Nex
15-year-old Indian-American boy graduates as engineer, starts PhD in US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price Leaked, 2018 S Pen's Design Tipped
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 Launched, Honor 9N in India, and More News This Week
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Design Leaked Through MIUI 10 Software
  4. This Is How the Players are Rated in FIFA 19
  5. Jio Giving Users Free 2GB Data per Day With New Jio Digital Pack
  6. OnePlus 6 Units Running OxygenOS 5.1.8 Plagued With Display Flickering
  7. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale for First Time Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 August 1 Launch Tipped, Tab A2 XL Specs Leaked
  9. Oppo F9 Teaser Reveals Smaller Display Notch Than Oppo F7
  10. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Specifications Spotted on Certification Site
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.