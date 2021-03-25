Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Sells for GBP 162,000 at an Auction

Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Sells for GBP 162,000 at an Auction

Jobs filled the application before joining Atari, where he met Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 March 2021 13:15 IST
Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Sells for GBP 162,000 at an Auction

Photo Credit: Bidspotter.co.uk

Steve Jobs’s job application highlighted his experience with computers and calculators

Highlights
  • Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple Inc. in 1976
  • Jobs joined Atari in 1974 where he met Wozniak
  • Jobs memorabilia always fetch big money at auction

Steve Jobs' handwritten job application from 1973 was sold at an auction for GBP 162,000 (roughly Rs. 1.6 crores). The auction was conducted by Charterfields in the UK. The bidding started on February 24 and was closed on March 24. The single-page handwritten job application is supposedly one of the first ones Jobs filed after dropping out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon, US. This is not the first time that this job application has sold for big money at an auction, having been bought by a tech entrepreneur earlier in 2018.

The job application is touted to be one of the first ones filed by Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, a year before he joined Atari in 1974 where he met his Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Jobs and Wozniak opened Apple in 1976 with their first office set up at Jobs' garage in Los Altos, California, US. The application sees Jobs mentioning English Literature as his major along with Calculator and Computer design technician as his skills.

Charterfields described the job application as:

  • A single page signed job application from 1973 is being offered for sale by auction.
  • In the questionnaire, Steve Jobs highlights his experience with “computers and calculators” and special abilities in “electronic tech or design engineer – digital.”
  • The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.
  • A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976.
  • The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining, and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity.

Posthumously, Jobs memorabilia have sold for big money as a signed floppy disk and a Newsweek magazine sold for $84,115 (roughly Rs. 60 lakhs) and $50,000 (roughly Rs. 35 lakhs), respectively.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steve Jobs, Apple, Atari, Steve Wozniak
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
No Zoom on Friday: Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser Lays Out Measures to Ease Work From Home Fatigue
Instagram to Rollout New ‘Story Draft’ Feature Soon, Screenshots Leak Online

Related Stories

Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Sells for GBP 162,000 at an Auction
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  2. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  3. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  4. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  6. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon
  7. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  8. Amazon Delivery Staff Plans Massive Strike to Demand Better Commission
  9. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. The SnyderVerse Is Dead, Warner Bros. CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Loses Early Round in Discrimination Lawsuit Filed by Indian Engineer in US
  2. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Sells for GBP 162,000 at an Auction
  3. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Instagram to Rollout New ‘Story Draft’ Feature Soon, Screenshots Leak Online
  5. Mi 11 Series India Launch Will Be Soon, Xiaomi Says
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Lite Debuts as Rebadged Oppo F19 Pro: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records
  8. Neymar Joins Fornite as Unlockable Player Skin as Epic Games Plans to Move Beyond Battle Royale Gameplay
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi Website: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com