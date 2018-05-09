Tech giant Sony has launched three new USB flash drives in India. The USM-BA2, USM-CA2, and USM-MX3 will be made available from May 12 in the country, and the starting price is at Rs. 850. These metallic flash drives are said to be anti-corrosive, and are compliant with SuperSpeed 3.1 Gen 1 (speed up to 5Gbps) for fast data transfers.

Beginning with the Sony USM-MX3 series, the USB 3.1 flash drives are the cheapest of the lot, and available in a Gold colour option. It comes in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options, and the price is set at Rs. 850, Rs.1,800, Rs. 3,500, and Rs. 5,840 respectively. Sony claims that this series is also equipped with strap-hole and matte plastic grip for convenient carrying. It is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems.

The Sony USM-BA2 USB 3.1 flash drives supports multiple devices with a dual-port bridge that has both Micro-USB and USB Type-A ports. It is compatible with Windows Mac, Android smartphones and tablets equipped with USB Type-A port. The USM-BA2 also comes in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options, and the price is at Rs. 950, Rs. 1,285, Rs. 1,959, and Rs. 6,400 respectively.

The USM-CA2 also supports dual-port bridge with support for USB Type-C and Type-A ports. This series is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android smartphones and the Chromebook Pixel equipped with USB Type-C / Type-A port. The USM-CA2 also comes in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options, and the price is at Rs. 1,200, Rs. 1,800, Rs. 3,900, Rs. 9,210 respectively. Both the USM-BA2 and USM-CA2 flash drives are available in Silver colour only, and all these USB Flash Drive are four times faster than USB 2.0.

While the USM-CA2 and USM MX3 will be available across Sony Center stores in India, the USM-BA2 flash drive will only be available on Flipkart from May 12.