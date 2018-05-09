Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Sony Launches New Range of Metallic USB Flash Drives in India, Price Starts at Rs. 850

Sony Launches New Range of Metallic USB Flash Drives in India, Price Starts at Rs. 850

 
, 09 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sony Launches New Range of Metallic USB Flash Drives in India, Price Starts at Rs. 850

Highlights

  • The USM-MX3 USB flash drive starts at Rs. 850
  • The USM-BA2 USB flash drive starts at Rs. 950
  • The USM-CA2 USB flash drive starts at Rs. 1,200

Tech giant Sony has launched three new USB flash drives in India. The USM-BA2, USM-CA2, and USM-MX3 will be made available from May 12 in the country, and the starting price is at Rs. 850. These metallic flash drives are said to be anti-corrosive, and are compliant with SuperSpeed 3.1 Gen 1 (speed up to 5Gbps) for fast data transfers.

Beginning with the Sony USM-MX3 series, the USB 3.1 flash drives are the cheapest of the lot, and available in a Gold colour option. It comes in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options, and the price is set at Rs. 850, Rs.1,800, Rs. 3,500, and Rs. 5,840 respectively. Sony claims that this series is also equipped with strap-hole and matte plastic grip for convenient carrying. It is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems.

The Sony USM-BA2 USB 3.1 flash drives supports multiple devices with a dual-port bridge that has both Micro-USB and USB Type-A ports. It is compatible with Windows Mac, Android smartphones and tablets equipped with USB Type-A port. The USM-BA2 also comes in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options, and the price is at Rs. 950, Rs. 1,285, Rs. 1,959, and Rs. 6,400 respectively.

The USM-CA2 also supports dual-port bridge with support for USB Type-C and Type-A ports. This series is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android smartphones and the Chromebook Pixel equipped with USB Type-C / Type-A port. The USM-CA2 also comes in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options, and the price is at Rs. 1,200, Rs. 1,800, Rs. 3,900, Rs. 9,210 respectively. Both the USM-BA2 and USM-CA2 flash drives are available in Silver colour only, and all these USB Flash Drive are four times faster than USB 2.0.

While the USM-CA2 and USM MX3 will be available across Sony Center stores in India, the USM-BA2 flash drive will only be available on Flipkart from May 12.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony USM-BA2, Sony USM-CA2, Sony USM-MX3, USB Flash Drives
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

iOS 11.4's USB Restricted Mode to Stop Data Transfer in Devices Locked for a Week: Report
Steam Summer Sale 2018 Starts on June 21: Report
Best AC deals
Sony Launches New Range of Metallic USB Flash Drives in India, Price Starts at Rs. 850
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Price in India, Release Date Revealed
  2. BSNL Offers Unlimited Voice Calls at Rs. 39, Revamps Broadband Plans
  3. Watch: Google 'mmm' Assistant Makes an Actual Call to Book an Appointment
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Amazon Summer Sale Announced to Take on Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  6. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  7. How to Install Android P on Google Pixel Devices, Nokia 7 Plus Right Now
  8. Android P: The 7 Big New Features You Need to Know About
  9. OnePlus 6 India Launch Fan Tickets Sold Out in Less Than a Day
  10. Flipkart-Walmart Deal Explained in 10 Points
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.