SoftBank Said to Mull IPO of $100 Billion Vision Fund

The fund was set up in 2017 and has become the world's largest technology investment fund.

By | Updated: 4 May 2019 11:02 IST
SoftBank's Vision Fund has investments in Uber, ARM, and WeWork among others

Highlights
  • SoftBank Group established its Vision Fund in 2017
  • It has become the world's largest technology investment fund
  • SoftBank has spoken to banks about a potential listing of its fund

Japan's SoftBank Group is considering an initial public offering of its $100 billion (roughly Rs. 6,91,800 lakh crores) Vision Fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The fund was set up in 2017 and has become the world's largest technology investment fund. Its investments include ride-hailing pioneer Uber, chip designer ARM and shared workspace firm WeWork.

The company has publicly stated it plans to set up a second investment fund. The senior banking source said SoftBank was now talking to banks about helping it raise money, confirming an earlier report in the Wall Street Journal.

SoftBank has spoken to half a dozen banks over the last month about a potential listing of the Vision Fund but has yet to start a formal process, the source said, adding he was not expecting such a process in the near term.

"They asked banks questions on how they could possibly do it. It is still very much in exploration mode," the source said, adding that SoftBank had been possibly given the idea by fellow tech investor Naspers, which plans to list some of its assets.

"The big difference is that the biggest asset in the Naspers portfolio is Tencent, which is listed, whereas the portfolio of the Vision Fund is all private," the source said.

China's Tencent Holdings is a social media and gaming company listed in Hong Kong.

A spokesman for SoftBank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

SoftBank is also in talks with Oman for an investment in the fund, which has raised nearly all of its funding so far from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, according to the WSJ report.

Oman was not immediately available for a comment when contacted by Reuters, nor was there an immediate response from the Japanese conglomerate.

SoftBank is seeking to raise new funds for "informal deals" chief executive officer Masayoshi Son negotiated in China for Vision Fund, one of the people told WSJ.

The fund is also planning to double its staff over the next 18 months to keep up with the pace of deal making by SoftBank, the company's top deputies reportedly said at a conference in Los Angeles this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

