After unveiling it earlier this month, German audio brand Sennheiser has introduced its CX Sport in-ear Bluetooth headphones in the Indian market. The headphones come with a lightweight, splash- and sweat-resistant design for active users, such as athletes. These in-ear headphones are priced at Rs. 9,990 and pre-booking will begin on June 1 from shop.sennheiserindia.com.

Sennheiser is bundling another headphone worth Rs. 3,990 for free with the CX Sport for pre-booked users, and the time period for pre-booking ends June 15. Design-wise, the CX Sport features ergonomic fins (comes in three sizes) that keep the earbuds "comfortably secure." It also comes with four sizes of ear adapters for noise blocking, and it can either be worn around the neck or in front, with a cable organiser that adjusts the cable length, and an optional clip that can be used to fix the headphones on the workout shirt. This means that while the CX Sport is wireless, it is not a true wireless due to the dependency on a cable joining the two sides, along with a main three-button in-line remote for music and call control.

The Sennheiser CX Sport is claimed to have a six-hour battery life that can be fast charged via USB in just 10 minutes to offer a further hour of playback, and fully charged in 1.5 hours. Also, the headphones come equipped with a neoprene carry pouch. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm apt-X support, the low latency of which ensures your audio will match your screen when watching a video.

The headphones are also equipped with a proprietary speaker system from the "audio specialist, delivering clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response." Multi-connection capability in the Sennheiser CX Sport allows the headphones to be connected to up to two devices simultaneously. In the US, the Sennheiser CX Sport price starts at $129.95 (roughly Rs. 8,800).

Kapil Gulati, Director Consumer segment, Sennheiser India said in a statement, "The sports category has significantly matured in India and an increasing number of people are focussing on fitness. Today, with the needs of the Indian consumer constantly evolving, headphones have become a workout essential. The CX Sport has been designed in a way to cater to those needs while ensuring world-class sound experience. Its secure fit and robust design delivers everything athletes need to make the most of their workout regime."