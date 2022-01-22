Technology News
Security Scanners Across Europe Tied to China Govt, Military

Nuctech has been frozen out of the US for years due to national security concerns.

By Associated Press | Updated: 22 January 2022 13:24 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ L.Filipe C.Sousa

Western security officials and policymakers fear that China could exploit Nuctech equipment

Highlights
  • Nuctech devices are installed in 26 of 27 EU member states
  • The company has deep ties to China’s military and the Communist Party
  • Nuctech is the world's leading company for cargo and vehicle scanners

Authorities have installed security screening devices made by a single Chinese company with deep ties to China's military and the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party, at some of the world's most sensitive spots.

The World Economic Forum in Davos. Europe's largest ports. Airports from Amsterdam to Athens. NATO's borders with Russia. All depend on equipment manufactured by Nuctech, which has quickly become the world's leading company, by revenue, for cargo and vehicle scanners.

Nuctech has been frozen out of the US for years due to national security concerns, but it has made deep inroads across Europe, installing its devices in 26 of 27 EU member states, according to public procurement, government and corporate records reviewed by The Associated Press.

The complexity of Nuctech's ownership structure and its expanding global footprint have raised alarms on both sides of the Atlantic.

A growing number of Western security officials and policymakers fear that China could exploit Nuctech equipment to sabotage key transit points or get illicit access to government, industrial or personal data from the items that pass through its devices.

