Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Scion Denies Corruption Charges as Legal Appeal Nears End

 
27 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Scion Denies Corruption Charges as Legal Appeal Nears End

Highlights

  • Jay Y. Lee was convicted of bribing South Korea's former president
  • Lee has been detained since February this year
  • He denied allegations of wrongdoing on Wednesday

The heir to South Korea's Samsung Group, convicted of bribing the country's former president, on Wednesday denied allegations of wrongdoing as the appeals trial of his five-year jail term for corruption neared its end.

Jay Y. Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world's biggest corporate empires, has been detained since February and was convicted by a lower court in August of bribing Park Geun-hye, who was dismissed as South Korea's president in March.

The court decided the bribe helped Lee strengthen his control of Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel in the conglomerate and one of the world's top technology firms.

Lee, looking relaxed in a dark suit and white shirt without tie at the ongoing appeals hearing, denied this charge and also denied recent allegations that he had met Park one-on-one four times, instead of the previously disclosed three times.

The Seoul High Court is expected to rule on the appeal in late January. Whichever side loses could take the case to the Supreme Court, the final court of appeal in South Korea.

The lower court in August had ruled that while Lee never asked for Park's help directly, the fact that a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates did help cement Lee's control over Samsung Electronics "implied" he was asking for the president's help to strengthen his control of the firm.

His lawyers have strongly challenged this logic since appeals hearings began in October.

Faced with investor worries of a leadership vacuum as Lee remains detained, Samsung appointed a new generation of top managers at its three main businesses including semiconductors in October.

Lee has been widely expected to follow in his father, Lee Kun-hee's, footsteps in the future. Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of the group, has been hospitalised since 2014.

Answering a prosecutor's question about his future as Samsung heir, Lee said: "I had been privately thinking that Chairman Lee Kun-hee will be the final person to have the title of Samsung Group chairman."

"I have often said that I want to be a businessman who is recognised for capability, not just for being someone's son, or for having a lot of shares."

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jay Y Lee, Lee Jae-Yong, Lee Jae-Yong arrest, Samsung
Ola Pass Subscription in Testing With Flat Fares for Micro, Mini, and Prime Rides
Is iPad Becoming One of the Best Gaming Handhelds in the World?
Samsung Scion Denies Corruption Charges as Legal Appeal Nears End
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Reboxed Gadgets
TRENDING
  1. Jio v Airtel v Vodafone v Idea: 2GB 4G Data Per Day Plans, Packs Compared
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM Variant Now Selling Offline at Up to Rs. 7,499
  3. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) Price, Specifications Leaked via Online Listing
  4. Facebook Asking New Users to Sign Up With 'Name as Per Aadhaar' in India
  5. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms by the End of the Year
  6. Oppo A75, A75s With 6-Inch 18:9 Displays Launched
  7. WhatsApp Gets Legal Notice in India Over Middle Finger Emoji
  8. Jio Giving Cashback Worth Up to Rs. 3,300 With New Offer for Prime Users
  9. All the Lawsuits Apple Faces Over 'Feature' That Slows iPhones
  10. OnePlus 6 With Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Said to Launch in March
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.