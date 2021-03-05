Technology News
  Samsung, Mastercard Announce Biometric Card With Fingerprint Scanner for Secure Transactions

Samsung, Mastercard Announce Biometric Card With Fingerprint Scanner for Secure Transactions

Samsung Cards will now come equipped with fingerprint readers to reduce contact at POS terminals.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 March 2021 15:55 IST
Samsung, Mastercard Announce Biometric Card With Fingerprint Scanner for Secure Transactions

Photo Credit: Samsung

Highlights
  • Samsung’s fingerprint-reading card to debut in South Korea
  • Mastercard showcased a similar technology in 2017
  • Will reduce contact points at POS terminals

Samsung and Mastercard have agreed to collaborate on making card payments even more secure. They are going to incorporate a fingerprint sensor into Samsung Cards to reduce contact points at in-store payment terminals. Although this appears to be similar to Mastercard's Biometric Payment Card that was showcased a few years ago, the new cards will use a more secure chipset from Samsung's System LSI business. These new biometric cards can be used at any Mastercard chip or POS terminal.

Samsung said in a press release that the biometric cards will “integrate several key discrete chips, streamlining the overall component design and enabling more efficient development.” Earlier, MasterCard showcased a similar technology in September 2017 at the first Mastercard Innovation Forum in India.

“Drawing from our strong security solution background in various applications such as passports, credit cards, and mobile devices, we will work with Mastercard and Samsung Card to create an environment where consumers can use payment card services with an added peace of mind," said Harry Cho, Vice President, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung will be introducing the card later this year but will initially only offer it South Korea through its Samsung Card vertical. Samsung Card is a leading credit card business in the country and will begin gradually adopting the technology with corporate credit cards that have more international transactions.

“We have big data expertise and have set the standard in domestic market for digital transformation and fraud detection system (FDS).” said Hanjoo Yoo, Vice President, Planning & Communication, Samsung Card. “Leveraging these experiences, we will deliver a powerful solution to enhance payment experiences in close partnership with Samsung Electronics and Mastercard.”

Samsung hasn't announced any details on the card's global availability yet.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Mastercard, Samsung Card, Biometric Card
Satvik Khare
Razer Anzu Smart Glasses With Built-in Speakers, Touch Controls, and Blue Light Filter Launched

