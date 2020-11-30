Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, a Tile Like Tracker to Help Find Lost Things, May Be in the Pipeline

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, a Tile-Like Tracker to Help Find Lost Things, May Be in the Pipeline

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag may work with SmartThings Find feature and help users in locating their lost Galaxy devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 November 2020 18:04 IST


SmartThings Find feature was introduced with the Galaxy Note 20 series

  • Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag may be Samsung’s Tile-like tracker
  • It will help locate things easily
  • Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag is said to come with model number EL-T5300

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, a Tile-like tracker, may be in the works. A device with model number EI-T5300 has been reportedly spotted on an Indonesian Telecom Certification website. The listing does not share any information on the device, besides its name. During the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung introduced the SmartThings Find feature to quickly and easily locate your Galaxy devices. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to find select Galaxy smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. With Smart Tag, you could keep the trackers in things like your wallet or keys, to help find them around the house as well.

As per the tweet by known tipster Mukul Sharma, a Samsung device by the name ‘Galaxy Smart Tag' has been spotted on Indonesian Telecom Certification website. It reportedly comes with model number EL-T5300 and the listing does not provide any further information.

The Galaxy Smart Tag is meant to offer similar functionality as the Tile tracker that has small tags that can be placed anywhere or attached to things to know at all times where that particular item is. They can also make a sound or a beep to help the user locate the device if it is somewhere close. The Tile tracker can be attached alongside your keys, remotes, or other devices that could be misplaced.

Samsung announced SmartThings Find service in October and it can quickly and easily locate Galaxy devices. It runs on Android 8 or later devices and uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB). It helps in locating devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, or each individual earbud. It works even if the device is offline. The way it works it, if you report your device as lost via SmartThings Find, nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet that have opted into helping can alert the Samsung server about its location and you will receive a notification.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the rumoured Galaxy Smart Tag.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

