Samsung Flip Digital Whiteboard Launched in India at Rs. 3,00,000

Samsung has released the Flip digital whiteboard, unveiled at CES 2018, for B2B customers in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 3,00,000, the new Samsung Flip has a 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) display that can be rotated in portrait and landscape mode, and comes with a stand so that it can be moved around easily. The Samsung Flip can be used in meeting rooms and other collaborative environments, the company says. Its touchscreen can accept input from pens, pencils, as well as styluses, and the users can erase the board using just the palm of the hand.

The E-LED display of the new Samsung Flip has response time of 8ms, refresh rate of 60Hz, 178-degree wide viewing angle. It runs on Tizen OS, and allows up to four people to write simultaneously on the touchscreen. The digital whiteboard can simulate the mobile UI and allows users to control the mobile device from its large touchscreen. For connectivity, it has HDMI, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 (x2), and comes with a wooden stylus. There are two 10W speakers built-in.

Samsung is seemingly targeting architects, marketing agencies, and co-working spaces that require collaboration between teams with this device. Users can change the colours of the stylus tip with a long-press, switch between Black or White modes for the background, and add up to 20 pages for a single file. There’s also Page Review and Quick Finder modes to scan through documents more easily. All files can be saved locally or shared externally via email, network storage, USB, or printed out (A4 format is default for prints). To protect files, users can opt for the passcode lock, while Samsung has also used its Knox security software to keep the device secure.

Flip does not have a built-in battery, and will need to be plugged in constantly to a power source. Samsung, however, added that the device will save the data users were working on in case of a sudden power outage. There’s a proximity sensor that shuts down the device if it does not sense any users in the Flip’s vicinity for an hour. As for the key hardware, the Samsung Flip is powered by the quad-core 1.7GHz CA72 processor with 3GB LPDDR4 RAM, and comes with 8GB internal storage (5.5GB user accessible). It weighs 28.9 kg, and measures 1302.6x805.5x52mm (without stand).

“We are excited to launch the Samsung Flip in India, and we look forward to building upon this technology to help businesses work better, smarter and quicker. Flip’s intuitive interface is specifically designed to be user-friendly and allow for timely, uninterrupted conversation. Convenience is our overarching promise,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.