NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Electronics Apologises for Factory Cancer Cases

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Electronics Apologises for Factory Cancer Cases

Photo Credit: Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Samsung Electronics co-president Kim Ki-nam (L) poses for a photo with relatives of victims

Samsung Electronics apologised Friday to workers who developed cancer after working at its semiconductor factories, finally ending a decade-long dispute at the world's top chipmaker.

"We sincerely apologise to the workers who suffered from illness and their families," said the firm's co-president Kim Ki-nam.

"We have failed to properly manage health risks at our semiconductor and LCD factories."

Samsung Electronics is the world's biggest mobile phone manufacturer and chipmaker and the flagship subsidiary of the Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate the South's economy.

It has played a key part in the South's rise to become the world's 11th-largest economy, but has also faced accusations of murky political connections.

Its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was found guilty of bribing former president Park Geun-hye as part of the corruption scandal that brought her down and spent almost a year in prison before most of his convictions were overturned on appeal and he was released.

Campaign groups say that about 240 people have suffered from work-related illnesses after working at Samsung semiconductor and display factories, with around 80 of them dying.

Under a deal announced earlier this month, Samsung Electronics will pay the group's employees compensation of up to KRW 150 million ($133,000) per case.

It covers 16 types of cancer, some other rare illnesses, miscarriages and congenital diseases suffered by the workers' children. Claimants can have worked at plants as far back as 1984.

The scandal emerged in 2007 when former workers at its semiconductor and display factories in Suwon, south of Seoul, and their families said that staff had been diagnosed or died of various forms of cancer.

A series of rulings and decisions by courts, Seoul's state labour welfare agency and a mediation committee followed over more than 10 years, culminating in Friday's announcement.

Relatives' leader Hwang Sang-gi, whose 22-year-old daughter died of leukaemia in 2007, told reporters he was glad he could now keep the promises he made her.

But he went on: "The apology honestly was not enough for the families of the victims but we will accept it.

"No amount of apology will be enough to heal all the insults, the pain of industrial injuries and the suffering of losing one's family.

"I cannot forget the pain she and our family went through. Too many people have suffered the same fate."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Electronics, Kim Ki-nam
Ralph Breaks the Internet Is Smart, Self-Aware, and a Successful Sequel
Facebook to Pay $100 Million in Italian Fiscal Accord
Pricee
Samsung Electronics Apologises for Factory Cancer Cases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  5. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  7. Realme U1 Benchmark Scores Teased, Selfie Camera Samples Released
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  9. OnePlus 6T Gets Optimised Image Processing and More With OxygenOS 9.0.6
  10. Netflix to Continue Working With Existing Producers on Sacred Games
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.