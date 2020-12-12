Technology News
Samsung to Get Incentives for Setting Up Display Factory in Uttar Pradesh

Samsung is setting up a $654.36 million (roughly Rs. 4,825 crores) display factory in the state.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 December 2020 18:51 IST
Samsung already operates one of the world's biggest mobile phone plant in Uttar Pradesh

Highlights
  • Samsung is relocating its factory from China to Uttar Pradesh
  • The new unit is claimed to create 510 direct jobs
  • Samsung is expected to make it operational next year

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it will give financial incentives to South Korea's Samsung Electronics to set up a $654.36 million (Rs. 4,825 crores) display factory.

Samsung is relocating the factory to the state from China, the Uttar Pradesh administration said in a statement, a move that will help boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship drive to make India a manufacturing hub.

India is the world's second-biggest smartphone market with significant growth potential, which has driven companies such as Samsung to expand locally.

New Delhi earlier this year also approved financial incentives — under a $6.65 billion (roughly Rs. 49,035 crores) federal plan to boost domestic smartphone production — for 16 companies, including Samsung and top Apple suppliers Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh said Samsung will receive Rs. 700 crores in financial benefits and will also get an exemption from a tax payable on the transfer of land for the factory.

Samsung had sought tax and other incentives from Uttar Pradesh for this smartphone display manufacturing plant, Reuters previously reported.

The unit, expected to create 510 direct jobs, is expected to be operational next year.

Samsung already operates one of the world's biggest mobile phone manufacturing plants in Uttar Pradesh.

