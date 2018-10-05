Expanding its portfolio, Samsung has launched a new air purifier in India. The portable Samsung AX5500 integrates an aerodynamic airflow technology, with front air inflow and three-way airflow. It comes with a digital display that gives you real-time details on pollution and filter life as well. Samsung claims that it removes ultrafine dust, harmful viruses, and gases with its four-step purification system, and with 360-degree wheels, it is easily movable around the house.

The Samsung AX5500 is priced at Rs. 34,990, and will be available across leading offline and online stores from October 3. As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering the Galaxy J6 (32GB) priced at Rs. 12,990 for free to early bird customers. This offer is applicable only till October 31. Samsung AX5500 has a dual smart sensor that detects the air quality in real time and the Air Digital Display numerically shows PM2.5/ PM10/ Gas Pollution Level. There's also a filter life Indicator that lets you track the life of the filter and help users to plan their next filter purchase.

The onboard power fan spreads clean air out in three directions - top, left and right side, enabling it to reach an area of up to 60 square metres and purifiers faster achieving a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 455 cu. meters per hour. The company claims that the four step purification system keeps the air pure, and the PM2.5 Filter captures up to 99 percent of ultrafine dust, and the virus doctor eliminates up to 99 percent of certain viruses and bacteria.

"We are excited to bring in this new air-purifier - Samsung AX5500 - to the market. Our current range of Air Purifiers has seen exceptional response from our consumers and this new mid-segment entrant will complete the entire portfolio of purifiers. At Samsung, consumers are at the core of every innovation. We listen to our consumers and bring out meaningful innovations that make their lives better. With this product, we now cater to consumers, across segments," Rajeev Bhutani, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.