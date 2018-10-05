NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Samsung AX5500 Air Purifier With Real Time Detection, Display Screen Launched in India at Rs. 34,990

Samsung AX5500 Air Purifier With Real-Time Detection, Display Screen Launched in India at Rs. 34,990

, 05 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung AX5500 Air Purifier With Real-Time Detection, Display Screen Launched in India at Rs. 34,990

Samsung AX5500 is priced at Rs. 34,990

Highlights

  • The Samsung AX5500 will be available from October 3
  • It comes with real-time air quality detection, filter life indicator
  • Early buyers will get a Samsung Galaxy J6 free

Expanding its portfolio, Samsung has launched a new air purifier in India. The portable Samsung AX5500 integrates an aerodynamic airflow technology, with front air inflow and three-way airflow. It comes with a digital display that gives you real-time details on pollution and filter life as well. Samsung claims that it removes ultrafine dust, harmful viruses, and gases with its four-step purification system, and with 360-degree wheels, it is easily movable around the house.

The Samsung AX5500 is priced at Rs. 34,990, and will be available across leading offline and online stores from October 3. As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering the Galaxy J6 (32GB) priced at Rs. 12,990 for free to early bird customers. This offer is applicable only till October 31. Samsung AX5500 has a dual smart sensor that detects the air quality in real time and the Air Digital Display numerically shows PM2.5/ PM10/ Gas Pollution Level. There's also a filter life Indicator that lets you track the life of the filter and help users to plan their next filter purchase.

The onboard power fan spreads clean air out in three directions - top, left and right side, enabling it to reach an area of up to 60 square metres and purifiers faster achieving a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 455 cu. meters per hour. The company claims that the four step purification system keeps the air pure, and the PM2.5 Filter captures up to 99 percent of ultrafine dust, and the virus doctor eliminates up to 99 percent of certain viruses and bacteria.

"We are excited to bring in this new air-purifier - Samsung AX5500 - to the market. Our current range of Air Purifiers has seen exceptional response from our consumers and this new mid-segment entrant will complete the entire portfolio of purifiers. At Samsung, consumers are at the core of every innovation. We listen to our consumers and bring out meaningful innovations that make their lives better. With this product, we now cater to consumers, across segments," Rajeev Bhutani, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Air Purifier, Samsung AX55000
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Motorola One Power Next Sale Date in India Is October 11, During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale
UK Cyber-Security Agency Backs Apple, Amazon China Hack Denials
Billion Capture Plus
Samsung AX5500 Air Purifier With Real-Time Detection, Display Screen Launched in India at Rs. 34,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones Launched
  2. Nokia 7.1 With HDR Display, Dual Camera With Zeiss Optics Launched
  3. Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Goes Official; Vivo Y71i, Y83 Pro Get Offers
  4. Asus Says 1 Million ZenFone Max Pro M1 Units Sold in India Since Launch
  5. Is Nokia 5.1 Plus Better Than Zenfone Max Pro M1, Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1?
  6. Moto G7 Lineup Now Rumoured to Include 4 Models
  7. Motorola One Power to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. OnePlus 6T Fresh Renders Leaked by Olixar, Cases Up for Pre-Order Already
  9. Nokia Phones to Start Receiving Android Pie Update This Month: HMD Global
  10. Jio, WhatsApp Encouraging Responsible Messaging use on Jio Phone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.