Technology News
loading

Roshni Nadar Malhotra Succeeds Shiv Nadar as HCL Chairman

HCL Technologies has posted a profit of Rs. 2,935 crores in first quarter of 2020.

By ANI | Updated: 17 July 2020 15:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Roshni Nadar Malhotra Succeeds Shiv Nadar as HCL Chairman

The company said its board of directors has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra as Chairperson

Highlights
  • HCL posted a net profit of Rs 2,935 crore for the April-June quarter
  • Shiv Nadar is stepping down from the Chairman's role
  • HCL Technologies had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,230 crore in Q1 FY19

IT major HCL Technologies on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,935 crore for the April to June quarter and said that Shiv Nadar is stepping down from the Chairman's role.

His daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra will succeed him with immediate effect.

HCL Technologies had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,230 crore in Q1 FY19 and Rs 3,172 crore in Q4 FY20.

In Q1 FY21, the company's revenue totalled Rs 17,842 crore as compared to Rs 16,427 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the top line was lower from Rs 18,587 crore in the March quarter.

 

 

HCL Technologies has announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share. At the end of June, it had 1.5 lakh employees with gross addition of 7,005 people.

The company said its board of directors has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as Chairperson of the board and company with effect from Friday in place of her father Shiv Nadar.

"Shiv Nadar, who expressed his desire to step down from the position of Chairman, will continue to be the Managing Director of the company with designation as the Chief Strategy Officer," it said in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HCL, HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar
Xiaomi Mi Band 4C With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched
OnePlus Nord Will Pack 48-Megapixel Main Camera, 12GB RAM; Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 15 Launch

Related Stories

Roshni Nadar Malhotra Succeeds Shiv Nadar as HCL Chairman
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  2. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  3. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  4. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. MacBook Air (2020) Review
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  7. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Add-On From All Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  10. Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Roshni Nadar Malhotra Succeeds Shiv Nadar as HCL Chairman
  2. Xiaomi Mi Band 4C With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched
  3. Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux Now Offers Predefined Backgrounds, Grid View for Up to 12 Participants
  4. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  5. World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS
  6. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Subscription From All Prepaid Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  7. Ghost of Tsushima Released for PlayStation 4, Costs Rs. 3,999 for Standard Edition
  8. TikTok May Break Away From Its Chinese Parent to Evade US Ban, Says White House Adviser
  9. Leica M10-R Rangefinder Camera Launched in India at Rs. 6,95,000
  10. Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone Listed on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com