Realme Narzo 10, Realme Smart TV Go on Sale in India Today on Flipkart, Realme Site: Price, Specifications

The Realme 10 and both the smart TVs will be available to purchase via Realme India website and Flipkart, starting 12pm (noon).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 August 2020 08:20 IST
Realme Smart TV will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10 comes with quad rear camera setup
  • Realme Smart TV is available in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes
  • Realme Narzo 10 4GB/ 128GB variant costs Rs. 11,999

Realme Narzo 10 and both the variants of the Realme Smart TV will go on sale in India once again. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 mobile platform and has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme Smart TV has a quad core processor at its heart and is equipped with quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio that deliver 24W of output. The TV will be available in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch.

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Smart TV prices in India

Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the only 4GB + 128GB storage offering in India. It will be available in That Blue, That Green, and That White colours. Sale offers on Flipkart include 10 percent off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,334 per month.

Similarly, both the variants of the Realme Smart TV will also be available for purchase. Sale offers on Flipkart include 10 percent instant discount on HSBC credit cards, 10 percent off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. In case of 32-inch TV, the no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,445 per month, and 43-inch TV will available with no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 2,445 per month. Both the smartphone and smart TV will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with Mali G52 GPU. It is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot. The fingerprint sensor is at the back of the phone, and the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens having 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 features a 16-megapixel AI camera housed in the notch. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme Smart TV specifications

As mentioned, the Realme Smart TV is offered in a 32-inch variant and a 43-inch variant. The 32-inch variant has 768x1,366 pixels screen resolution, while the 43-inch model has a resolution of 1,080x1,920 pixels. Both the variants offer the same features. They run on Android TV 9 Pie giving users access to Google Play.

The TV is powered by MediaTek MSD6683 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The company says that the TV models also support HDR10, Dolby Audio, and Bluetooth v5.0. There is a quad speaker system with 24W output. The TV is equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, as well as AV, LAN, and ANT ports.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, built well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
