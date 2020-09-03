Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush has officially landed in India. This new product comes with a high-frequency sonic motor, antibacterial bristles, four different cleaning modes, and claims to offer up to 90 days of battery life. The sonic motor inside the new electric toothbrush can vibrate for up to 34,000 times per minute enabling effective cleansing in the mouth. While being powerful, the Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush motor fits into the compact size of a toothbrush and makes less than 60dB of noise when in use.

Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush price in India, sale

The Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. This product will go on sale for the first time on September 10 at 12pm (noon). The Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. It has launched in Blue and White colour options.

Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush features

Coming to the features, the Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush has four cleaning modes - soft mode for sensitive teeth, clean mode for daily use, white mode for deep cleaning, and polish mode for shining teeth. The Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush has a curved body and friction coating to make it comfortable to hold and non-slippery.

It is equipped with Dupont bristles that have 99.99 percent antibacterial properties and include 98 percent end-rounded bristles that effectively prevent any oral injuries. The bristles come with a blue indicator that eventually fades in colour to let users know when it's time to replace the brush head. As mentioned, the brush head is just 3.5mm thin to reduce the foreign body sensation in the mouth. It is said to be metal-free in order to make the brushing safer and avoid any oral injury.

The high frequency motor can vibrate up to 34,000 times per minutes to effectively clean all areas in the mouth. The compact motor also makes very less 60dB of noise. The brush head of the Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush has a 10 degree stable swing to penetrate deeper into the little corners.

The Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush has 800mAh battery that takes about 4.5 hours to fully charge and lasts for about 90 days on a single charge. Realme says that charging for just five minutes will offer two days of use. The electric toothbrush also offers wireless charging support as well.

