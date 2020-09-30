OnePlus is teasing the arrival of OnePlus World tomorrow, October 1. While the company remains tight-lipped, speculations are rife on what it might be. Some rumours suggest that it is a virtual world created by the company ahead of the OnePlus 8T launch on October 14, while others suggest that this may refer to the launch of OnePlus Watch. The Chinese smartphone giant recently confirmed that the OnePlus 8T Pro will not be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T at the event on October 14.

The company tweeted a teaser announcing the arrival of the OnePlus World on October 1. The post says “Break the loop. Change your world.” This has led several users to speculate that the company may be hinting at the anticipated OnePlus Watch that was spotted on several certification sites recently. However, OnePlus USA has tweeted an image that shows a virtual world with people walking around in what looks like a OnePlus store. This suggests that OnePlus World could be a VR platform created for fans to explore products and other goodies from the company.

It could also be a VR world created just for the launch event on October 14. OnePlus is known to host quirky events virtually and this one appears to follow a similar path. However, some users even suggest the arrival of a global store for purchasing products.

There is little clarity on what this may be, and your guess is as good as ours. What we do know is that the OnePlus 8T is launching on October 14. This phone is teased to have a 120Hz refresh rate and pack a 4,500mah battery. The OnePlus 8T will support Warp Charge 65 technology that claims to fully charge the handset in 39 minutes. The phone is also confirmed to run on Android 11. It was recently spotted on Geekbench as well with 12GB of RAM.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 8T Pro will not be launched as the company feels the OnePlus 8 Pro has left no room for an upgrade.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.