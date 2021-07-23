Tokyo Olympics 2020 is going to start from Saturday, July 23, 2021, and streamed online and also broadcast on TV. Ove the next 17 days, we will see several athletes from the world over compete against each other. Competitions will begin at 5am IST and go on through the day. Indian athletes like Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Ankita Raina, Saurabh Chaudhary, Sharath Kamal are all in Japan representing the country. We've compiled a list of all the days on which Indian athletes will be competing at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and also how you can watch the event on live streaming or on television.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 live

In India, Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and will be live streamed on SonyLIV. National broadcaster Prasar Bharati's Doordarshan will also broadcast the Tokyo Olympics live. Check our channel listing pages for Airtel, Tata Sky, and Dish TV, to find out how to watch these channels on your TV provider.

SonyLIV is available on iOS, Android, and the Web and pricing for LIV Premium starts at Rs. 299 per month, or Rs. 999 per year.

Schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics 2020

You can see the full Olympics schedule on the official website, and here are some highlights of the schedules of Indian athletes you may be following. Read the full schedule on NDTV Sports for full details.