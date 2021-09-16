Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Microsoft Employees Saw 10 Percent Increase in Average Workweek During Pandemic, Study Reveals

Microsoft Employees Saw 10 Percent Increase in Average Workweek During Pandemic, Study Reveals

Microsoft employees' data, taken from the first six months of 2020, was examined for the study.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 September 2021 15:40 IST
Microsoft Employees Saw 10 Percent Increase in Average Workweek During Pandemic, Study Reveals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Thought Catalog

The increase in workweek could also point to low productivity

Highlights
  • The COVID-19 pandemic forced nearly all firms to switch to remote work
  • The increased workweek length may also be cause by low productivity
  • Data from 61,182 US employees of Microsoft were studied

The coronavirus-induced pandemic forced the world to adapt to a new normal and organisations across the globe transitioned to a work-from-home setup. While this allowed for people to work from the safety and comforts of their homes, a study revealed that remote work has its fair share of pitfalls too. To determine its effects and long-term consequences, a substantial study was conducted that involved data from 61,182 Microsoft employees in the US. It was found that the tech giant's workers saw a notable increase in average of length of workweek during the pandemic.

The study, published in the Nature Human Behaviour journal, was driven by the fact that before the COVID-19 pandemic, only close to 5 percent of Americans worked from home, while the number jumped to 37 percent by April 2020.

The results of the study showed that the firm-wide remote work at Microsoft “caused the collaboration network of workers to become more static and siloed.” Remote setups have resulted in “fewer bridges between disparate parts,” the study added, explaining that there was a decrease in synchronous communication among employees.

“Together, these effects may make it harder for employees to acquire and share new information across the network,” the study explained.

However, the study also noted that the 10 percent rise in the average workweek length due to the transition to remote work does not necessarily mean that employees are working longer hours. It could also point to less productivity, researchers said.

“The increase in workweek hours could be an indication that employees were less productive and required more time to complete their work, or that they replaced some of their commuting time with work time,” the study said, adding that they were only able to measure the time between the first and last work activity in a day. “It could also be that the same amount of working time is spread across a greater share of the calendar day due to breaks or interruptions for non-work activities,” the study said.

As per a blog post by Microsoft, the study also showed that remote work led the collaboration time employees spent with cross-group connections to drop by about 25 percent. It also caused the organisational structure at Microsoft to become “less dynamic.”

To arrive at the aforementioned conclusions, the study examined data from the first six months of 2020 that included emails, calendars, instant messages, video/ audio calls, and workweek hours of Microsoft employees.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mircosoft, Remote Work, Work From Home, COVID 19, Pandemic
Realme C25Y With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
PUBG: New State Receives More Than 40 Million Pre-Registrations on Android and iOS

Related Stories

Microsoft Employees Saw 10 Percent Increase in Average Workweek During Pandemic, Study Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  7. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  8. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  9. iPhone 13 Pro Offers 55 Percent Better GPU Performance Over iPhone 12 Pro
  10. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Coming as Free Upgrade to India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Employees Saw 10 Percent Increase in Average Workweek During Pandemic, Study Reveals
  2. Cryptocurrency Fraudster Gets Prison Sentence From US Court for Duping Investors of Over $90 Million
  3. Fitbit Rolling Out 'Snore & Noise Detect' Feature for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches: How to Enable
  4. PUBG: New State Receives More Than 40 Million Pre-Registrations on Android and iOS
  5. Realme C25Y With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 13 Pro Delivers Over 55 Percent Better Graphics Performance Than iPhone 12 Pro, Geekbench Test Suggests
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Measures Against Illegal Activities; Bans Over 140,000 Accounts in a Week
  8. This Startup Is Converting Vintage Cars Into Zero-Emission Electric Vehicles to Save Them From Landfills
  9. Big Tech's Little Mergers Draw More US Antitrust Scrutiny
  10. Xpeng-Backed Startup Says to Deliver Flying Cars in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com