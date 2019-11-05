Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Microsoft Trials 4 Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent

Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent

Microsoft Japan's results were positive, with sales per employee rising almost 40 percent year-over-year in August.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 16:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent
Highlights
  • Microsoft closed its offices every Friday in August
  • It also restricted meetings to a maximum of 30 minutes
  • Four-day weeks and other reforms both boosted sales and cut costs

In a country notorious for overwork, Microsoft Japan trialled a radical idea: working less. And it found that four-day weeks and other reforms both boosted sales and cut costs.

The Japanese unit of the US IT giant closed its offices every Friday in August, giving all 2,300 full-time workers special leave.

It also restricted meetings to a maximum of 30 minutes, and encouraged online chats as an alternative to face-to-face communications.

The number of participants at meetings was limited to five, and workers were also encouraged to use online communication instead of emails, it said.

The results were positive, with sales per employee rising almost 40 percent in August from a year earlier, electricity consumption down by a quarter and paper usage being cut in half.

The firm said the trial showed "employees want to have a variety of ways of working" and that adopting the model more broadly could boost efficiency.

It plans to launch a similar programme this winter -- but won't offer special leave.

Instead, employees will be encouraged to use their existing holiday days, it said.

The programme comes as Japan's government pushes for more "flexible work styles," urging business to accept telecommuting, different part-time schedules and off-peak commuting.

The effort is part of an attempt to address the issue of "karoshi" -- death from overwork -- and to encourage overworked and overburdened couples to have children in a country that is struggling with a shrinking population.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Japan
Mi CC9 Pro Tops DxOMark Photography Chart With 121 Overall Score, Reigns Supreme in Video Ranking
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  2. Xiaomi Unveils Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes
  3. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  4. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  5. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  6. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  7. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  8. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent
  2. Mi CC9 Pro Tops DxOMark Photography Chart With 121 Overall Score, Reigns Supreme in Video Ranking
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Goes on Open Sale in India
  4. Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium Gets General Availability Release Date; Significant Teams Updates Announced
  5. Mi CC9 Pro Launched With 108-Megapixel Penta Lens Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G: Price, Specifications
  6. Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro With 4K Displays Launched in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Facebook's Libra Digital Currency Could Come Under Some Existing Rules: IOSCO
  8. Google Maps for Android Gets New Search Shortcut Carousel Feature
  9. US Urged to Invest More in AI; Ex-Google CEO Warns of China's Progress
  10. Amazon Echo, Google Home Smart Speakers Can Be Hacked With Laser 'Light Commands', Researchers Claim
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.