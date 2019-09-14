Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Father BN Yugandhar Dies

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's father and former IAS officer BN Yugandhar passed away here on Friday after brief illness. He was 80.

Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission, breathed his last at his residence in Banjara Hills here, family sources said.

It was immediately not clear as to when Yugandhar will be cremated and if Satya Nadella will attend the last rites.

An IAS officer of the 1962 batch, Yugandhar held many key positions both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. Known for his clean record, he was instrumental in implementation of many schemes designed for the poor and marginalised sections of the society.

He was the top bureaucrat in the Rural Development Ministry when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

Yugandar, who is remembered by his contemporaries as an upright officer with strong left leaning, was a Planning Commission member during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I government (2004-09).

The IAS official was also credited with pushing through guidelines which would institutionalise money flow for watershed development direct to districts from the Central government, bypassing states.

Saddened by the demise of former bureaucrat Shri B N Yugandhar.

He was an upright, committed officer.

He worked for upliftment of the marginalised sections of the society & to improve life in rural India. My heartfelt condolences to his family members.May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/0S0ecNBZQX — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 13, 2019

Yugandhar also served as Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration from 1988 to 1993.

Known for simplicity, Yugandar performed his son's marriage with his IAS batchmate KR Venugopal's daughter Anupama in a simple manner. He did not event invite then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao for the marriage.

When his son became Microsoft CEO in 2014, Yugandar and his family members sought to avoid media attention, saying they wished for privacy.

Yugandhar, who hailed from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, did not forget his roots and worked for the development of his village Bukkapuram.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the demise of Yugandhar. Rao said Yugandhar was a sincere, honest officer who was known for his simplicity.

The Chief Minister also recalled the services rendered by Yugandhar. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family, especially Yugandhar's son.