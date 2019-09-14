Technology News
loading

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Father BN Yugandhar Dies

An IAS officer of the 1962 batch, Yugandhar held many key positions both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre.

By | Updated: 14 September 2019 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Father BN Yugandhar Dies

Photo Credit: Twitter/ VicePresidentOfIndia

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's father BN Yugandhar passed away on Friday after brief illness

Highlights
  • BN Yugandhar was a retired IAS officer
  • He served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission
  • Telangana Chief Minister expressed his condolences

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's father and former IAS officer BN Yugandhar passed away here on Friday after brief illness. He was 80.

Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission, breathed his last at his residence in Banjara Hills here, family sources said.

It was immediately not clear as to when Yugandhar will be cremated and if Satya Nadella will attend the last rites.

An IAS officer of the 1962 batch, Yugandhar held many key positions both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. Known for his clean record, he was instrumental in implementation of many schemes designed for the poor and marginalised sections of the society.

He was the top bureaucrat in the Rural Development Ministry when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

Yugandar, who is remembered by his contemporaries as an upright officer with strong left leaning, was a Planning Commission member during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I government (2004-09).

The IAS official was also credited with pushing through guidelines which would institutionalise money flow for watershed development direct to districts from the Central government, bypassing states.

 

Yugandhar also served as Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration from 1988 to 1993.

Known for simplicity, Yugandar performed his son's marriage with his IAS batchmate KR Venugopal's daughter Anupama in a simple manner. He did not event invite then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao for the marriage.

When his son became Microsoft CEO in 2014, Yugandar and his family members sought to avoid media attention, saying they wished for privacy.

Yugandhar, who hailed from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, did not forget his roots and worked for the development of his village Bukkapuram.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the demise of Yugandhar. Rao said Yugandhar was a sincere, honest officer who was known for his simplicity.

The Chief Minister also recalled the services rendered by Yugandhar. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family, especially Yugandhar's son.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Satya Nadella, BN Yugandhar
PayPal Cautious About Future of Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency
Microsoft Releases New Windows 10 Update Warning
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Father BN Yugandhar Dies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  6. Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch With IPS Touchscreen Launched in India
  7. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Reportedly Have 4GB of RAM
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Bestselling Online Smartphone in India in Q2: Counterpoint
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: What to Expect
  10. Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Releases New Windows 10 Update Warning
  2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Father BN Yugandhar Dies
  3. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked Along With Launch Date
  4. Xiaomi Mint Keyboard App With 23 Indic Languages Support Launched in Google Play Store
  5. PayPal Cautious About Future of Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency
  6. IT Ministry Said to Not Favour Aadhaar-Social Media Linkage, No Official Position Yet
  7. Trader Body Seeks Ban on Amazon, Flipkart's Festive Season Sale
  8. Apple Counters Goldman Sachs' Analyst Note on 'Negative Impact' of Apple TV+ Trial
  9. Disney CEO Robert Iger Resigns From Apple Board as Firms Become Streaming Rivals
  10. Google Play Store Starts Receiving a Dark Theme Makeover
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.