Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Attends Father's Last Rites in Hyderabad

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella attended his father B. N. Yugandhar's last rites here on Sunday.

Nadella, who reached Hyderabad late Saturday night, lit the funeral pyre at Mahaprastanam in Jubliee Hills.

Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, died on Friday after a brief illness. He was 80.

Nadella, the only child of Yugandhar, other relatives and friends bid a tearful adieu to the former bureaucrat, who served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission.

Telangana's Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, senior IAS official Somesh Kumar and some retired IAS officials attended the last rites.

An IAS officer of the 1962 batch, Yugandhar held many key positions both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. Known for his clean record, he was instrumental in the implementation of many schemes designed for the poor and marginalized sections of the society.

He was the top bureaucrat in the rural development ministry when P.V. Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.