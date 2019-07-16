Technology News
  Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced, Crowdfunding Starts July 18

Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced, Crowdfunding Starts July 18

Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp has three brightness levels – white, warm white, and yellow.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 13:16 IST
The Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp will be available in White colour

Highlights
  • The lamp will be up for crowdfunding on Mi.com
  • It is portable, lightweight, and has five-day battery life
  • Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp can be used as an emergency light

Xiaomi has been introducing a slew of products to celebrate its 5 year anniversary in India, and the latest to be announced is the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp. The new product will be up on the company's crowdfunding site this week, and its pricing hasn't been revealed as of yet. This comes right on the heels of the launch of Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones in India. The headphones are priced at Rs. 1,799, are available in two colour options - black-and-red and black-and-gold - and can be purchased via Amazon and Mi India online store.

The Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp will be up on Mi.com for crowdfunding from July 18 at 12pm (noon) IST. The company will reveal its pricing details, and the goal it needs to achieve for getting into production on Thursday. The lamp comes in a singular White colour option, has a round base stand, a long slim pole, and a cylindrical lamp at the top that holds the bulb. Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to make this announcement and even shared a video detailing all of the lamp's features.

Xiaomi says that the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp has three brightness levels – white, warm white, and yellow – suiting to users' needs. It is touted to last up to 5 days on a single charge, and is lightweight and portable as well. The lamp is claimed to be a perfect solution for emergency light, and in areas around the country where power cut is an everyday affair, the consumers may find it very useful.

The Mi Turns 5 page also reveals that the Mi Water TDS Tester will be up for crowdfunding on July 23. This tester will help in checking the health of your drinking water, and it can detect TDS of up to 9990 in a few seconds.

As part of its 5th anniversary celebrations, Xiaomi has already launched Mi Beard Trimmer in India, and is available to buy on Amazon.in and Mi.com. The Mi Truck Builder toy for kids was also listed on its crowdfunding site with an introductory price of Rs. 1,199. The toy managed to surpass its 1,500 units goal, and has attracted 4,387 supporters in total.

Comments

Honor Smartphones
