  Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With 'Pro Cleaning'

Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With ‘Pro Cleaning’

Xiaomi has posted a brief, seven-second video to tease its new electric toothbrush launch in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 June 2020 12:11 IST
Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With ‘Pro Cleaning’

Xiaomi may launch its Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500

Highlights
  • Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 was launched in India in February
  • Xiaomi is expected to bring its upgrade this time
  • Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 carried a discounted price of Rs. 1,299

Xiaomi has teased the launch of its new electric toothbrush in India. The new development comes a little over two months after the company launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in the country under a crowdfunding programme. The existing electric toothbrush by Xiaomi was launched with a discounted price tag of Rs. 1,299. It offered DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial bristles and included a magnetic levitation sonic motor. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 also featured a USB Type-C port for charging.

To tease the new launch Xiaomi has posted a brief seven-second video on its social media channels. The video gives a glimpse at the new electric toothbrush. It is also accompanied with a text that highlights “pro cleaning” through the new model.

 

Could be Mi Electric Toothbrush T500
Since Xiaomi launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India in February, the next model seems to be the Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500 that would debut as the Mi Electric Toothbrush T500. It appears to have a design matching the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 but with new features to provide an upgraded experience.

One of the major changes between the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 and Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500 is an app integration on the latter to let users monitor their brushing habits directly from their smartphones. The app provides an oral health report on a regular basis and allows a customisable brushing experience.

The Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500 comes with a dock. This is also unlike the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 that didn't come with a dock and had a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500 is currently available for purchase in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100) through the Mi.com site and channels. However, Xiaomi hasn't provided any details about the pricing of its new electric toothbrush in the Indian market.

To recall, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 was launched in India at the discounted price of Rs. 1,299 under crowdfunding on the Mi.com site. It, however, had a regular price tag of Rs. 1,599.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With ‘Pro Cleaning’
