Technology News
loading

Mi Beard Trimmer With Waterproof Design, Self-Sharpening Blades Launched in India

The price of the Mi Beard Trimmer is just Rs. 1,199.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Beard Trimmer With Waterproof Design, Self-Sharpening Blades Launched in India

Mi Beard Trimmer is up for pre-order on Mi.com

Highlights
  • Mi Beard Trimmer will go on sale on June 27
  • It comes with 20 settings dial, travel mode, two combs
  • The trimmer will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Mi Beard Trimmer in India, expanding its product portfolio. The trimmer is IPX7 certified, comes with multiple features, and works with a power bank as well. This is the first product launched by Xiaomi India in the personal grooming category. The company has bundled two combs and a total of 40 length settings to suit any kind of beard style. The blades are made of stainless steel and it comes with support for corded as well as cordless use.

Xiaomi's Mi Beard Trimmer is up for pre-order for Rs. 1,199 on Mi.com. It will be made available on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes from June 27 in an open sale manner. The sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) IST on June 27.

As mentioned, the Mi Beard Trimmer comes with self-sharpening stainless steel blades that offer 0.5mm precision. It comes with a 20 settings dial and two beard combs that give you a total of 40 length settings to choose from.

As for battery life, Xiaomi claims that five minutes of charging gives the trimmer 10 minutes of use. A full charge will offer 90 minutes of battery life in one go. Xiaomi claims that it also works with most power banks, and there's a dedicated travel mode that helps save more battery.

It is IPX7 certified which means that cleaning it under a tap shouldn't be a problem. The company says that the quad-edge design offers a good grip on the trimmer, and its slip-proof texture adds to the overall trimming experience.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Beard, Mi Beard Trimmer, Amazon, Mi BEard Trimmer Price in India, Mi Beard Trimmer Features, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Rocket With 24 Satellites
Spider-Man: Far From Home Release Date in India Brought Forward to July 4
Honor Smartphones
Mi Beard Trimmer With Waterproof Design, Self-Sharpening Blades Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  2. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  3. Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer Launched in India, Works With a Power Bank
  4. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  6. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  7. BSNL, Jio Only Telecom Operators to Add Subscribers in April, TRAI Reveals
  8. Amazon Will Release 14 Prime Video Titles in 14-Day Run-Up to Prime Day
  9. RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.