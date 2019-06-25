Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Mi Beard Trimmer in India, expanding its product portfolio. The trimmer is IPX7 certified, comes with multiple features, and works with a power bank as well. This is the first product launched by Xiaomi India in the personal grooming category. The company has bundled two combs and a total of 40 length settings to suit any kind of beard style. The blades are made of stainless steel and it comes with support for corded as well as cordless use.

Xiaomi's Mi Beard Trimmer is up for pre-order for Rs. 1,199 on Mi.com. It will be made available on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes from June 27 in an open sale manner. The sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) IST on June 27.

As mentioned, the Mi Beard Trimmer comes with self-sharpening stainless steel blades that offer 0.5mm precision. It comes with a 20 settings dial and two beard combs that give you a total of 40 length settings to choose from.

As for battery life, Xiaomi claims that five minutes of charging gives the trimmer 10 minutes of use. A full charge will offer 90 minutes of battery life in one go. Xiaomi claims that it also works with most power banks, and there's a dedicated travel mode that helps save more battery.

It is IPX7 certified which means that cleaning it under a tap shouldn't be a problem. The company says that the quad-edge design offers a good grip on the trimmer, and its slip-proof texture adds to the overall trimming experience.