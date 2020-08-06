Mi Beard Trimmer 1C has been launched in India as Xiaomi's latest offering in the market. The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is an off shoot to the Mi Beard Trimmer that was launched last year, and it is lighter and thinner than the previous model. The device comes with an improved design to offer better grip and control while shaping the beard. The dial on the trimmer offers 20 length settings for different kinds of stylings, instead of the 40 length settings offered on the first Mi Beard Trimmer. It charges fully in about two hours and offers up to 60 minutes of run time. The trimmer is set to go on sale today evening.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C price in India, availability

The Mi Beard Trimmer is priced in India at Rs. 999. It comes in a single Black colour option. The device will be on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com at 4pm today. Currently, the e-commerce sites are taking notifications of registration to get reminded of the sale in the evening.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C features

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C has stainless steel self-sharpening blades that offer 0.5mm precision. The rotary blades slide along the edge of the other blade, thereby sharpening the cutting edge after every rotation. This self-sharpening mechanism results in longer life span of the blades.

As mentioned, the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is thinner and lighter with an improved design for a more controlled trim even in difficult-to-reach areas. The trimmer takes two hours to fully charge that the company claims to be 75 to 80 percent lesser than the time taken to charge other products in the segment. The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C can last for about 60 minutes on a single charge. This translates to about 2 to 3 weeks of beard grooming, Xiaomi says (with the approximate time for each trim assumed at 10 minutes).

Furthermore, the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C comes with a Micro-USB port for charging. The device comes with an LED indicator alerting you of the battery status every time you switch it on. The blade head is removable and can be cleaned easily with a brush.

Xiaomi bundles a beard comb, a cleaning brush, a Micro USB charging cable, and a travel pouch. As mentioned, the numbers of length settings are 20 and the range of length settings are 0.5mm to 10mm. There's a 600mAh battery inside the trimmer and it comes with one-year warranty.

