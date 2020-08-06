Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60 Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C device will be on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com at 4pm today.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 August 2020 14:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi India

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C has stainless steel self-sharpening blades

Highlights
  • Mi Beard Trimmer 1C shapes the beard with 0.5mm precision
  • The trimmer has a dial that offers 20 length settings
  • Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is lighter and thinner than previous model

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C has been launched in India as Xiaomi's latest offering in the market. The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is an off shoot to the Mi Beard Trimmer that was launched last year, and it is lighter and thinner than the previous model. The device comes with an improved design to offer better grip and control while shaping the beard. The dial on the trimmer offers 20 length settings for different kinds of stylings, instead of the 40 length settings offered on the first Mi Beard Trimmer. It charges fully in about two hours and offers up to 60 minutes of run time. The trimmer is set to go on sale today evening.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C price in India, availability

The Mi Beard Trimmer is priced in India at Rs. 999. It comes in a single Black colour option. The device will be on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com at 4pm today. Currently, the e-commerce sites are taking notifications of registration to get reminded of the sale in the evening.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C features

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C has stainless steel self-sharpening blades that offer 0.5mm precision. The rotary blades slide along the edge of the other blade, thereby sharpening the cutting edge after every rotation. This self-sharpening mechanism results in longer life span of the blades.

As mentioned, the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is thinner and lighter with an improved design for a more controlled trim even in difficult-to-reach areas. The trimmer takes two hours to fully charge that the company claims to be 75 to 80 percent lesser than the time taken to charge other products in the segment. The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C can last for about 60 minutes on a single charge. This translates to about 2 to 3 weeks of beard grooming, Xiaomi says (with the approximate time for each trim assumed at 10 minutes).

Furthermore, the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C comes with a Micro-USB port for charging. The device comes with an LED indicator alerting you of the battery status every time you switch it on. The blade head is removable and can be cleaned easily with a brush.

Xiaomi bundles a beard comb, a cleaning brush, a Micro USB charging cable, and a travel pouch. As mentioned, the numbers of length settings are 20 and the range of length settings are 0.5mm to 10mm. There's a 600mAh battery inside the trimmer and it comes with one-year warranty.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C India Launch, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C Price in India, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C Sale, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C Features, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Other Galaxy Flagships to Get Three Years of Android OS Updates
Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
  5. OnePlus Nord Getting Third OxygenOS Update Since Launch in India
  6. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  8. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  9. Looking to Buy OnePlus Nord? Here Are the Top Tips and Tricks
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Profit Jumps 428 Percent Thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Realme 6i, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Receiving July 2020 Android Security Patch
  3. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Other Galaxy Flagships to Get Three Years of Android OS Updates
  5. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Pre-orders Could Begin from October 8: Report
  6. Google Pulls 2,500 China-Linked YouTube Channels Over Disinformation
  7. TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open
  10. Pinocchio: Tom Hanks Reportedly in Talks to Play Geppetto, Pinocchio’s Maker, in Live-Action Disney Remake
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com