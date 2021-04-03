Technology News
loading

LinkedIn Employees Get Week-Long ‘RestUp’ Leave for Well-Being

LinkedIn employees who may feel isolated will have the option of taking part in daily activities such as volunteering for worthy causes.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 April 2021 11:20 IST
LinkedIn Employees Get Week-Long ‘RestUp’ Leave for Well-Being
Highlights
  • The one week leave aims to give employees time for well-being
  • LinkedIn will also provide employees opportunities like volunteer work
  • Microsoft in mid-2016 bought LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in cash

Professional social network LinkedIn is giving nearly all of its 15,900 full-time workers next week off as it seeks to avoid burnout and allow its employees to recharge, the company told AFP Friday.

The Microsoft-owned firm said that the "RestUp!" week starting Monday is meant to give employees time for their own well-being.

"There is something magical about the entire company taking a break at the same time," LinkedIn said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"And the best part? Not coming back to an avalanche of unanswered internal emails."

During the week, LinkedIn will provide employees who may feel isolated the option of taking part in daily activities such as volunteering for worthy causes through "random acts of kindness," according to the company.

"A core team of employees will continue to work for the week, but they will be able to schedule time off later," LinkedIn said.

Major technology companies were among the first in the US to adopt working from home last year to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and most have yet to fully reopen their offices. Twitter has extended remote working indefinitely.

LinkedIn does not expect employees to begin returning to its offices until September, and plans to make it standard practice to let them work from home as much as half of the time.

Microsoft in mid-2016 bought LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in cash, stepping into the world of social networking and adding a new tool for its efforts to boost services for business.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LinkedIn, Microsoft
Google Self-Driving Cars Spin-off Waymo CEO John Krafcik Steps Down

Related Stories

LinkedIn Employees Get Week-Long ‘RestUp’ Leave for Well-Being
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Lite Is Ending Service and Player Support by May 29
  2. Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion for Setting Up Plants in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  4. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
  5. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  6. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  8. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10 Series Crossed Rs. 500 Crores in Sales, Xiaomi Says
  10. LG Ultra Gear 17 Laptop With 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPU Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Employees Get Week-Long ‘RestUp’ Leave for Well-Being
  2. Google Self-Driving Cars Spin-off Waymo CEO John Krafcik Steps Down
  3. Tesla Sales More Than Double in First Quarter of 2021 Over Last Year, Beat Expectations
  4. Myanmar Junta Cuts Wireless Internet to Stifle Coup Protests
  5. Sony Plans to Announce Its Next Xperia Phone on April 14
  6. Twitter Fined for Not Taking Down Posts About Joining Protests in Russia
  7. Nokia to Launch Audio Product in India on April 5 via Flipkart, Could Be TWS Earphones
  8. Twitter Spaces Tipped to Come to Desktop Web Browsers
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch, May Come With 120Hz Display
  10. Broward County Public Schools in US Hit by Ransomware Attack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com