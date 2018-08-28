NDTV Gadgets360.com

Kerala Floods: Google Pledges $1 Million for Relief Work

, 28 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Kerala Floods: Google Pledges $1 Million for Relief Work

Highlights

  • Google Crisis Response team has launched several measures to help victims
  • As many as 417 people have lost their lives since monsoon rains began
  • Last week, Apple also announced it would donate Rs. 7 crores

Google will contribute $1 million (nearly Rs. 7 crores) to the relief and restoration work in Kerala which has been battered by severe floods, a top company official said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Google.org and Googlers will contribute $1 million to the relief work in Kerala," Rajan Anandan, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, said at the Google for India event.

Google Crisis Response team has launched several measures to help victims of Kerala floods.

Among other measures, it activated the Google Person Finder tool, which fetched 22,000 records, Anandan said.

As many as 417 people have lost their lives ever since monsoon rains began lashing Kerala on May 29, with some 8.69 lakh displaced people sheltered in 2,787 relief camps.

Last week, rival silicon valley giant Apple also announced it would donate Rs. 7 crores towards the ongoing relief work.

"We're heartbroken by the catastrophic flooding in Kerala. Apple is donating Rs. 7 crores to support the life-saving work Mercy Corps India and the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund are undertaking to support survivors, help those who have been displaced and rebuild homes and schools," the Cupertino-based iPhone maker said in a statement.

Apple has also added support banners to its home page, along with App Store and iTunes Store, allowing customers to donate to Mercy Corps.

Several other tech companies have been doing their bit trying to aid victims of the the Kerala Floods, which claimed hundreds of lives and dislocated hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Kerala, India
Samsung Galaxy J4 3GB RAM Variant Price Cut in India
Alter Army Is an Unforgiving Game From India That Reminded Me of Super Meat Boy
Vivo Nex
Kerala Floods: Google Pledges $1 Million for Relief Work
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. HMD Global Acquires Nokia's Iconic PureView Trademark
  2. Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans
  3. Realme 2 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8,990: Highlights
  4. Realme 2 With Display Notch, Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant Launched in India
  6. Realme 2 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. iPhone X-Inspired 2018 iPhones to Launch With New Colours, Bigger Screens
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Low Repairability Score in iFixit Teardown
  9. iPhone 2018 LCD Variant to Be Delayed, Apple Pencil Support Unlikely: Kuo
  10. Honor 9N to Go on Flash Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.