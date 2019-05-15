Technology News

After '996', Jack Ma's '669' Advice: Have Sex Daily

"At work, we emphasise the spirit of '996'. In life, we should follow '669,'" Ma said.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
After '996', Jack Ma's '669' Advice: Have Sex Daily

Photo Credit: Bertrand Guay/ AFP

Jack Ma, co-founder and executive chair of the Alibaba Group

After advocating people to follow the spirit of "996" (9 am to 9 pm, six days a week at workplace), Alibaba founder Jack Ma now has given another advice for an improved life: Follow the spirit of "669" (sex for six days, six times, with duration being the key).

According to a report in Daily Mail, China's richest man gave this advice to the employees during Alibaba staff's group wedding in the country.

"At work, we emphasize the spirit of '996'. In life, we should follow '669,'" Ma said.

The 54-year-old Ma was speaking at his company's mass wedding which takes place every year on 'Ali Day' on May 10 at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou.

The "996" work philosophy was criticised by the tech industry.

The "669" philosophy has also created a social media storm, with many net users calling it lewd.

"Who on earth would have the energy to do 669 at home after 996 during work?" quipped one user.

The "669" quote was posted on Alibaba's official page on Weibo with a winking emoji.

"Making a lewd joke in public and notoriously promoting it - are you being responsible to minors? Thumbs down this time," read another comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jack Ma, Alibaba
Tech Giants, Governments Discuss Online Extremism at 'Christchurch Call'
Microsoft Insists Improvements in AI Need Not Come at the Cost of Privacy
Honor Smartphones
After '996', Jack Ma's '669' Advice: Have Sex Daily
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  7. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.